Selena Gomez Is All Smiles While Cuddling Her Dog To Celebrate The Launch Of Rare Beauty Line — Pic

Selena Gomez appeared to be in the best of moods alongside her adorable pooch during a very special moment for her.

Selena Gomez, 28, has a lot to be happy about as of late. The “Come & Get It” singer has been making headlines for so many different things, many of which revolve around her ever-booming career. She celebrated the launch of her Rare Beauty line on Thursday, September 3, by posting an Instagram photo with her adorable dog where they were surrounded by a bunch of colorful balloons. “SO EXCITED though I wish we could celebrate in person,” she captioned the cute pic. “Thank you to my amazing team at @rarebeauty and our community! This is just the beginning!!!”

She’s the latest celeb to enter the world of beauty after many others, like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, have successfully done so. Her line, now available at Sephora, features a variety of amazing cosmetics that won’t break the bank! Items like Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation ($29), Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick ($20) and With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm ($16) can be yours for purchase.

Selena has also garnered a ton of attention thanks to the eye-popping music video for “Ice Cream” with one of the biggest girl groups in the world right now, Blackpink. She looked absolutely phenomenal in a variety of stunning outfits, one of which had her dressed up as a very sexy ice cream truck driver in a red and white striped bikini.

The Texas native shared behind the scenes footage from her time on set where she revealed that the Blackpink girls filmed their part of the video separately from her. Selena did however, FaceTime the “How You Like That” ladies at one point where she gushed over how much she adored them!

Fellow pop princess Ariana Grande, 27, showed Selena some love when she sent her ice cream coned shaped flowers after the “Ice Cream” video debuted! “Obsessed,” Selena captioned her August 28 Instagram Story showing off the flowers, adding, “Thank you so much for everything. Your support means the world!!” Ari’s note to Selena read, “Selena, Congratulations ice queen! Love & Gratitude, Ari.”