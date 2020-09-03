Kendall Jenner Stuns In A Floral String Bikini With Friends & 4 More Times She’s Worn Hot Swimsuits

Kendall Jenner gave us cottagecore vibes in the daintiest $200 bikini set! The model has been serving swimwear inspiration throughout 2020 — let’s look back at her best looks this year.

Kendall Jenner, 24, just rocked a bikini that looked perfect for a day at a countryside lake house (or laying in a meadow of wildflowers). On Sept. 3, the supermodel shared mirror selfies of herself wearing the “Knock Three Times” Triangle Front Tie Top and High Cut Cheeky Bottoms, which retail for a total of $200. The set coordinated with a lovely print of white and orange flowers set against the prettiest pastel yellow — soft girl to the max!

Kendall wore the feminine suit for a getaway with her pals at a lake, where she even hopped on a jet ski. “i [heart] lakes,” the model captioned her swimwear selfies, which she took while holding her phone enclosed in the “iPhone 11 Otter + Pop Figura Series Case” in the vibrant “Melon Twist” color. Kendall’s friends and family agreed with her caption. “Me too!!!!,” her sister Kim Kardashian commented, who recently enjoyed a family lake getaway in Colorado, while Scott Disick wrote, “Who doesn’t.”

Kendall keeps on wowing us with her bikini sets, given that she has had ample opportunities to wear them throughout 2020 (for instance, she recently traveled to Turks and Caicos for Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday in the beginning of August). Kendall also stayed at the Amangiri Resort in Utah in July, and shortly after the trip, shared photos of herself wearing JANTHEE Berlin’s “Salome Top” featuring a warm paisley print and the matching Aldina bottoms, with a cowboy hat designed by Gladys Tamez. Check out the southwestern ensemble below!

Right before the pandemic hit, Kendall also enjoyed a yacht ride and posed for a bikini photo with her friend and Kylie’s former assistant, Sofia Villaroel. The lime top came from the Australian brand Sommer Swim, although it is sadly sold out now. The bright green was a nice complement to Sofia’s orange suit!

Around that same time, Kendall also shared photos of herself lounging on a beach cot (and taking more mirror selfies, of course) in another bikini set from Sommer Swim! That time, she was wearing the brand’s “Xena Baroque” halter bikini top (which is also sadly sold out) with its matching bottoms. Kendall is quite the bikini connoisseur!

Even earlier in the year — when social distancing was not yet a requirement — Kendall threw on a retro black bikini featuring high waist, almost boxer-like bottoms for a photo shoot that involved a wild hose. The gold hoop earrings added a classy touch! The shoot took place in Miami, Florida in February.

Kendall’s 25th birthday is coming up on Nov. 3 (the same day as the U.S. presidential election). We can’t wait to see if she’ll be pulling out another stunning bikini look for the occasion! In the meantime, you can shop for string bikinis just like Kendall’s with our swimwear shopping guide.