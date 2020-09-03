Kendall Jenner’s NBA Star Ex Ben Simmons ‘Likes’ Vanessa Hudgens’ Sexy New Bikini Pic

Now that Kendall Jenner has her sights set on a new NBA star, her ex Ben Simmons is getting flirty with Vanessa Hudgens after she posed sultry bikini photos. And hunky racer Lewis Hamilton is liking her snaps as well.

Vanessa Hudgens sure got an idea of what male celebs might be interested in dating her thanks to some sexy bikini photos. The 31-year-old actress shared two throwback photos to her Instagram on Aug. 21, while wearing a tiny white two-piece on the beach at the Turks and Caicos resort of Amanyara. “Take me backkkkkk” she pleaded in the caption, and the photo caught the attention of several pro athletes, including Kendall Jenner‘s ex, NBA star Ben Simmons, 24.

Vanessa’s tanned body looked amazing against the white swimsuit, white sand beach and the aqua blue sea. She playfully hugged at the hips of her bikini bottom, while the top featured a sexy lace-up tie up the middle. In the second photo, she held on to her brunette beachy tresses while fully showing off her curves. The two photos earned Vanessa some hunky male admirers as a result.

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben liked the photo, and he’s single and available as he and Kendall are now history. The 24-year-old model has now moved on to sexy hangouts with 23-year-old Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, proving once again she’s strictly into NBA players. In the past Kendall has been linked with Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, UT Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and MN Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell.

Vanessa felt love from other pro athletes though, as New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, 30, also liked her photos. But sexy British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton really put it out there, commenting with a hearts for eyes smiley face emoji.

The 35-year-old hunk’s comment had fans cheering on a possible romance with Vanessa. User @m_imperial wrote, “@lewishamilton @vanessahudgens can y’all just date already pls?” while @christineshotthis noted, “@lewishamilton hope she sees this.” User @aaront_420 cheered, “@lewishamilton Get in there Lewis!!!” He’s as well known for his love life as he is for his racing career. Lewis was with Nicole Scherzinger from 2007-2015, but has been linked in the past to other beauties including Rita Ora, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and even Kendall Jenner! Thanks to her bikini post, now Vanessa knows who her male athlete admirers are.