Ben Simmons Wants Kendall Jenner To Be ‘There For Him’ During Recovery, Doesn’t Believe ‘Curse’

Ben Simmons thinks the ‘Kardashian curse’ is ‘nonsense’ amid his rekindled romance with Kendall Jenner. Instead, he’s concerned about recovering from his back injury; it’s ‘driving him crazy that he can’t play.’

What Kardashian curse? Ben Simmons, 23, has reportedly been injured, but he’s not putting the blame on the age-old superstition that men suffer once they begin to date a KarJenner woman! “Ben has no idea if people are claiming his injury is due to any type of Kardashian curse but he wants to stay away from any of that nonsense at all costs,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Worries surfaced after it was reported that the Philadelphia 76ers suffered “a nerve impingement in his lower back” and “is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time,” according to league sources that spoke with ESPN.

If people start pointing fingers at Kendall Jenner, 24, whom Ben recently reunited with before his injury, he won’t be paying attention to the speculation! “Ben has been staying off social media lately and he is really focused on getting better and to get back to help his team. His main priority is obviously on his health and getting better, plain and simple,” our source tells us.

Instead of staying away from Kendall, Ben would rather have her close by his side. Curses be damned! “He is putting much of all of his focus on getting healthy and if Kendall is there for him in his recovery, then even better, because he is paying zero attention to the Kardashian curse that fans are throwing out there,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He can’t focus on the chatter, he has to focus on getting better.”

ben simmons is under the kardashian curse and nobody has noticed — CG (@chantryg9) December 3, 2019

In addition to recovering, Ben is itching to get back on the court. The point guard is “trying to figure out the quickest possible way back to the court but right now, the injury isn’t giving him any timetable for a return,” our second source tells us. “It’s driving him crazy that he can’t play and would really mess with him if he isn’t able to return this season.” Ben has already sat out a handful of games; he was sidelined for the 76ers’ win against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 20, had to opt out of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks after less than five minutes of play time on Feb. 22, and went on to sit out games against the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 24 and Feb. 26. The 76ers have games scheduled up to April 15!

Kendall has more time to prioritize Ben’s recovery, now that Milan Fashion Week has wrapped! “Kendall has been really busy with Fashion Week, but she missed Ben while she was away. After hearing about Ben’s injury and having to have a MRI, of course she’s concerned and she wants to do everything she can to show him support,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Feb. 25. “Kendall is glad to be back in the states so she can check in on Ben and be there for him in any way she can. She’s confident he’s going to be just fine, but wants to be there for him in any way she can.”