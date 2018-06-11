Kendall Jenner ‘Jealous’ That Blake Griffin Has Moved On As She Keeps It Casual With Ben & Anwar

Kendall may have moved on from her ex Blake Griffin, but that doesn’t mean she wants him to! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she thought her recent flings would make Blake come crawling back!

These days, Kendall Jenner has been living her best life. From her make out session with Anwar Hadid to her multiple dates with Ben Simmons, it’s clear she’s enjoying the singe life. However, we’ve just learned the real reason behind her many romances. “It sucks for Kendall that Blake [Griffin] got traded because that started the break up between the two. The long distance was an issue. But, she liked him a lot, and she still wanted him to fight for her and make it work. So, she has been dating, but she thought that would make him jealous and come after her again. It instead had him move on, and now she sees he is dating others himself and she hates that,” a source close to Kendall tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

On June 9, Blake was spotted spending some quality time with a mystery blonde in Los Angeles. And as much as we’d like to hope, for Kendall’s sake, that she’s just a friend, the two were photographed kissing! I guess the Kendall and Blake ship has sailed. Aw! “She thought he would fight for her, and they would be an item again. Everything kind of blew up in her face,” the insider continued. Poor Kendall!

However, before we start the pity party, it looks like Kendall isn’t taking any time to sulk. The model was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills with Ben on June 10 less than a week after her hookup with Anwar. “Kendall helped Ben look in the men’s department, and she stood with him at the register as he made his purchase,” a source explained to E! News. Now, all we’re wondering is, which guy will she settle down with?!