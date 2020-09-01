Vanessa Lachey Reveals ‘Similarities’ Between ‘Love Is Blind’ & Her ‘Emotional Relationship’ With Nick Lachey

Vanessa and Nick Lachey are absolute proof true love exists! Vanessa revealed that their love story isn’t too different from the ‘Love Is Blind’ concept!

With almost ten years of marriage under their belts, Vanessa and Nick Lachey have proven that they are a truly meant to be! The couple has taken on several business ventures together, and most recently hosted the Emmy-nominated first season of Love Is Blind on Netflix. In speaking to HollywoodLife.com in partnership with Rice Krispies, Vanessa revealed that in the early years of her relationship with Nick, their romance was very similar to the ones we see develop on the show.

“I was in New York, he was in LA, and it was a lot of texting or phone calls — laying in bed at night, getting to know each other. And then, when we saw each other, everything was elevated and escalated. It was even that much more exciting, because we had this emotional relationship,” the former Miss USA explained on the HollywoodLife podcast. “It’s one of those things that’s so simple, but you don’t think about it. If you have an emotional relationship and connection as the foundation for your love, then you’re doing good. So, to put that on television and to find a way to personify that emotional connection with pods… we were so excited and fascinated.”

Vanessa revealed that the first season of the show had so many successful relationships, they weren’t prepared! “As it was happening, we were hoping for one, maybe two proposals, and they got so many that we couldn’t follow all of them because we didn’t have enough camera crews,’ she said. “It ended up just really becoming this beautiful process that we were able to share with the world — not mean spirited, not nasty — just truly finding love based on an emotional connection. That’s something that we all need to remind ourselves is what’s going to last the test of time.”

Vanessa and Nick seem to understand that themselves, as they are stronger than ever in this time of quarantine at home with their three kiddos — Phoenix (3), Brooklyn (5) and Camden (7). Vanessa opened up about what life is like at home and how she’s preparing to homeschool her children this year with the help of Rice Krispies. “I want to encourage parents to not be so hard on themselves and try not to get overwhelmed and create moments that are simple, yet powerful because they’re from the heart,” the mother of three explained. With the help of Rice Krispies, parents can do just that for their kids this school year. The Kelloggs brand developed a limited edition ‘Love in Case of’ kits to help parents identify key moments this school year their kids might need a little extra love through a handwritten note!

“My five-year-old is going to start kindergarten, and it terrifies me because I don’t know if I’m going to be the best kindergarten teacher or if she’s going to be going to get it,” Vanessa said. “So through all that uncertainty, I’m going to do what I can with what I know. And what I know is she can use a little TLC from me right now.”

