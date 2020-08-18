‘Love Is Blind’s Kenny Barnes Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Alexandra Garrison After 1 Year Of Dating — See Ring Pic

Kenny Barnes is an engaged man, once again! The Netflix star revealed that he proposed to girlfriend Alexandra Garrison, and explained how they sweetly fell in love after he finished filming ‘Love is Blind.’

Kenny Barnes will be meeting a new woman at the alter! The 28-year-old Love Is Blind star proposed to his girlfriend of one year, Alexandra Garrison, which he revealed in an Instagram post on Aug. 18. “Fiancé has a nice ring to it…,” he began the post, which featured a photo from the day Kenny popped the question at Duke Mansion in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Netflix star continued, “Alexandra and I excited to announce our engagement! To all of our friends, family and acquaintances, thank you for the continued love and support – we appreciate everyone and cannot wait to celebrate this next step together.”

Kenny revealed even more details about the proposal in a feature with PEOPLE, which was published on the same day he broke the engagement news. “I kept it a secret and definitely handled her questioning in the months leading up to our moment to keep her off my trail,” Kenny told the publication. Alexandra was surprised not only with Kenny’s offer of marriage, but a “four-carat emerald center stone ring from Diamonds Direct Jewelers” as well, according to the PEOPLE story that also featured photos of Alexandra’s engagement ring.

The coronavirus pandemic did shake up Kenny’s proposal plans a bit, however. “I had organized plans to propose at The Biltmore Estate (our first date) but the vacation fell through in response to COVID-19 restrictions,” he admitted, but the newly engaged couple will at least use this new way of life to their advantage. “So many events have been delayed, canceled or pushed to 2021 or 2022, so we figure that this will allow us to plan everything out and see how COVID-19 continues to evolve,” Kenny explained.

Kenny also revealed his love story with his new fiancée, which unfolded after he finished filming Love Is Blind in 2018. As fans will recall, Kelly Chase ultimately decided not to marry Kenny at the altar after meeting through a series of literal blind dates. Kenny and Kelly saw one another’s faces for the first time after they became engaged on the show! Love works in mysterious ways, because Kenny met the future love of his life not long afterwards, thanks to an introduction from his younger sister Anna.

Funnily enough, Kenny’s relationship with Alexandra didn’t start off that much differently than his romance on Love Is Blind. They spent the first three months of the relationship apart, he told PEOPLE — reminding us of the wall that separated the Love is Blind couples at the beginning of the show! However, Alexandra had already known who Kenny was, and not because of his time on television.