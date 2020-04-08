‘Love Is Blind’s Lauren & Cameron Reveal What Has Surprised Them About Each Other In The Last 18 Months

Lauren Speed-Hamilton & Cameron Hamilton taught us love can be blind on Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind.’ They gave HL an update after 18 months of marriage!

Fan-favorite Love Is Blind couple Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton had viewers fall head-over-heels in love with their pure love story on the show. Now, 18 months after their picture-perfect wedding, the couple spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview and opened up about what they’ve learned about each other in that time. “I think one thing that surprised me about Lauren is that she’s so good in any situation really,” Cameron gushed. “Whether it’s being in front of the camera, in the spotlight or in our quiet life at home. Being a dog mom, or just going to Maine and visiting my family. She’s good in any scenario. So, I’m thankful that we can just be each other’s partners.”

Aww! For Lauren, she said she has been pleasantly surprised by Cameron’s ‘fun and playful’ nature. “During the show I feel like stuff was so serious with us and intense. I’m so happy that after the show, after we settled in, he’s so fun and playful,” she explained. “People don’t realize Cam is so funny — literally keeps me laughing all day. So that’s definitely a pleasant surprise…He has a lot of personality and it’s great.” The two revealed that their fans will get to see that side of them in some at-home videos they’re making on their YouTube channel! “We would definitely love to continue sharing our story and putting out content,” Lauren admitted.

Cameron added, “We just love creating things together, content, sharing our love story, sharing our daily adventures. So for us it’s fun. Of course it’s a lot of work too, but we enjoy the work. We’d love to continue the journey.”

Cameron and Lauren spoke to HollywoodLife in collaboration with Stella Artois. With their help, Stella Artois is funding the wedding of one lucky couple who gets engaged while social distancing! To win the wedding, couples who get engaged between March 13 and May 25 can tag Stella Artois and Lauren on Twitter using #WeddingContest and attach a photo of the engagement. Cameron and Lauren will select the winning couple when the contest ends!