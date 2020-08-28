‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Confesses Sex With Fiance Mike Hill Has Been ‘Horrible’ During Lockdown

Reality TV star Cynthia Bailey has opened up about her sex life with fiance Mike Hill, and they challenges they’ve faced while in lockdown together.

Cynthia Bailey, 53, has opened up about her life in lockdown with fiancé Mike Hill, 49. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was quarantined with her daughter Noelle Robinson, 20, and Mike’s daughters Kayla and Ashleé, from two previous marriages, which she said put a strain on their sex life. “Quarantine in a house with all your kids, can you imagine trying to have sex with your man?” she told Us Weekly on their “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.

“You know how horrible that is to have like quiet, secret sex all the time? It’s like they know it’s happening, but you can’t, like, be loud. It sucks. It really sucks.” The reality TV icon added, “I was constantly doing the walk of shame in our house.” The couple spent the early quarantine months at Mike’s home in Los Angeles, but are now living in her Georgia home which she’s affectionally dubbed, “Lake Bailey”.

“We’re here, we’re free. At Lake Bailey, the only people that can hear us now are the deer and the rabbits and squirrels and the ducks,” she said, confirming that the “sex is great right now.” The pair got engaged during filming of ‘RHOA’ at Cynthia’s The Bailey Wine Cellar in July 2019, and are set to say “I do” in October this year, however the COVID-19 pandemic may foil their plans. “We’ve actually thought a couple of times about just postponing it because just even trying to make it happen has been a nightmare. Mike and I really feel like 10/20/20 is our perfect date.”

Cynthia first began dating the FoxSports host after meeting on The Steve Harvey Show in 2018. Since quarantining with all of their children from previous marriages, they’ve become a tight-knit blended family. They even took their daughters to the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter protests. “One of the reasons why we actually wanted to take our daughters, not that they’re not at the age to go themselves, but we’re still in a pandemic, of course, but we felt like we just needed to get out and go and see what was happening for ourselves,” Cynthia told HL back in June.