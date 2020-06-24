‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams, 39, Stuns In A Sexy Swimsuit While Celebrating Her Birthday On A Yacht

Porsha Williams looked as fit as could be in a new snapshot that showed her posing in a colorful swimsuit while standing with her friend Shamea Morton on an impressive yacht during her 39th birthday celebrations.

Porsha Williams knows how to party and look fantastic while doing it! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram to share an eye-catching photo of herself celebrating her 39th birthday with her friend Shamea Morton on a yacht. In the pic, she is standing on the boat while wearing a flattering purple, turquoise, white and black swimsuit that was zipped down enough to help her show off a sexy plunging neckline and Shamea is wearing her own eye-catching multi-colored striped bikini.

“PjMomma & ShyaMomma …. BalesMomma missed this good light with her lil boo ! hehehe 🌞 Happy Birthday to me !” Porsha captioned the stunning snapshot.

Fans were quick to respond to Porsha’s post and sent her birthday wishes and compliments. Shamea also responded with a message that indicated she had a great time. “Too much fun! Yes @lodwill was being fass 😂,” it read.

Porsha shared more pics with Shamea and her sister Lauren while aboard the yacht on the same day as her swimsuit pic. In the pics, the proud sis and friend are wearing matching pink T-shirts that have a sexy pic of Porsha on them along with a message that says she is “39 & fine.” The birthday girl wore her own black T-shirt that said the same thing.

“🤩Best birthday everrrr! Love my babies! @lodwill @shameamorton Thank you for celebrating with me,” Porsha wrote in the caption for the post. “Big thank you to everyone for all of the birthday love and bomb ass post❤️🥺 you did for me !!!!… sorry I couldn’t reply to all, I was trying something different this get away I put the phone down and lived🥳 #JustwhatTheDrOrdered #BestiesonDeck #YatchLife”

Two days before her latest photos, Porsha posted a different pic on the actual day of her birthday, June 22. It showed her posing on a balcony overlooking a beach while wearing a bright red crochet bodysuit. “❤️HBD 2 meeeeee,” she captioned the photo.