Porsha Williams’ red hot bodysuit doubled as both a birthday outfit and the perfect piece to party by the beach!

Porsha Williams had the best of both worlds on her 39th birthday. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked out at views of an ocean bluer than the sky, while spending the day in a crochet bodysuit red like fire — reminiscent of the many flaming emojis that reacted to her Instagram post on June 22! The Bravo star left fans in awe after sharing photos of her hot red birthday outfit, taken on the balcony of her ocean-view hotel.

“HBD 2 meeeeee,” the gorgeous mom captioned the celebratory photos, and her famous friends joined in on the birthday wishes. “Happy Birthday Beautiful,” actress Juju Castaneda commented, and singer Jessie Woo wrote, “Happy birthday Cancer Seeeester.” Porsha’s RHOA co-star, Marlo Hampton, also jumped in to leave a string of fire and party popper emojis.

Porsha didn’t disclose where she’s celebrating her tropical birthday weekend at, simply tagging her location as “paradise” when she shared another Instagram post amid the celebrations on June 20. However, we know that her BFF Shamea Morton tagged along for the trip, because Porsha tagged her co-star in the picture that featured a tray of boozy drinks. Porsha called out to her sister, Lauren Williams, to “hurry up” and join the party in her Instagram caption!

Of course, Shamea took to her own Instagram to pen a sweet tribute for her longtime friend. “ It’s P Day!!! [party popper emoji] Happy Birthday to my bestie @porsha4real [cake emoji]. It’s a celebration every time we link up. [laughing emoji] If I had to describe our friendship with one emoji it’d be ‘[laughing emoji]’ bc we literally PLAY ALL DAY! [dancing emoji] Who knew all of those family trips and forced play dates as kids would land me a extra sister and life long friend. [present emoji] I LOVE YOU P Willi!,” Shamea gushed under a slideshow of Instagram pictures that contained countless memories (including the time they were both pregnant).

Pilar Jhena, with. Porsha’s fiancé Dennis McKinley — whom she reunited with in the fall of 2019 after his cheating scandal — also shared his own birthday tribute . “Happy 30 Something! @porsha4real [heart and praying hands emoji] go tell P Willy what up doe!,” Dennis wrote for Porsha, whom he shares a one-year-old daughter,, with.