Porsha Williams Rocks A Beautiful Afro & Sexy Bodysuit As She Urges Fans To Celebrate Black Women

Porsha Williams has shared a stunning photo of herself in a tight bodysuit, just weeks after standing alongside Black Lives Matter protesters on the front lines.

Porsha Williams, 38, has never looked better! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on June 11 to share a gorgeous photo of herself in a skintight bodysuit with a scoop neckline, and a beautiful afro. “Thank you to all the fabulous Queen who tagged me ! I love you ! We are BLACK WOMEN!….. We too have a VOICE….. We don’t tear down other BLACK WOMEN!” she captioned the pic. “We have felt the pain of NOT BEING HEARD and we have decided we will deliberate about building others! Not really sure who to tag in this challenge because all of my boss ass friends have already done the challenge. Lawd I’m so late …. so let’s do this tag a Queen below and tell her what you love most about her.” Porsha also added the hashtag, “#BlackLivesMatter” as she encouraged her fans to support black women.

Followers were quick to comment on the seriously stunning photo, which showed Porsha in full glam, including long eyelashes and a fresh manicure. “Damn. You looking like you just stepped out of the 70s,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Love you and what you’re doing for the cause!!!!” Her message in the caption certainly isn’t the only thing she’s doing to benefit the Black Lives Matter movement.

The reality star has been on the front lines of protests in Georgia following the death of George Floyd on May 25. George, a black man, was killed by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, during an arrest in Minneapolis. His murder has sparked the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, with marches taking place across the country and a widespread call for justice on social media.

She also opened up on the June 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about the first time she experienced racism in her life. Porsha explained that the incident happened during a civil rights march in Georgia, which she attended with her grandfather when she was just six years old. “We came across Ku Klux Klan who decided they were going to protest our protest,” Porsha revealed. “They threw rocks at us — I actually got hit with one. They chased us all the way back to the buses. We had busloads of people with us and they chased us back to the buses and called us the n-word and anything else you could imagine the KKK would be calling us.”