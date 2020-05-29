Kenya Moore Shades NeNe Leakes As A ‘Snake’ For Trying To ‘Humiliate’ Her On ‘RHOA’

‘RHOA’ star Kenya Moore is letting her feelings on NeNe Leakes’ alleged involvement in Snakegate known after Season 12’s dramatic conclusion.

Kenya Moore, 49, is not holding back when it comes to her feelings on NeNe Leakes, 52, after it was revealed that NeNe sent a group text to the cast of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta after filming the Season 12 virtual reunion. “It was just a fake and sauce narrative to make it seem as though her hands were clean in Snakegate,” Kenya told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on May 27 during an episode of TVTalk. “And in fact, they were covered with scales because she is in fact a snake.”

“Snakegate” was a major storyline for the ladies throughout Season 12, and it involved many of the ladies. Cynthia Bailey, 53, was supposedly recorded talking crap about her former friend, NeNe, and the ladies spent a good chunk of the season trying to figure out who actually was the one to record her. The ladies narrowed it down to NeNe’s good friends, who were also dubbed “friends” of the show, Marlo Hampton, 43, and Yovanna Momplaisir. At the end of the day, Yovanna came forward saying that NeNe asked her to record Cynthia, but NeNe denied ever doing so.

And the slithering snake drama didn’t stop there! NeNe excused herself not once but twice from the reunion, and she completely skipped Part 3. No one really knows why she left, but the ladies suspected it had something to do with Yovanna revealing that she’d be stopping in to the reunion to share her side of the story. Because just moments after Yovanna announced her forthcoming reunion appearance on Instagram, NeNe bolted. Kandi Burruss, 44, gave her thoughts on why she thinks the OG left when she did. “Well, why did NeNe get up and leave right before you [Yovanna] came on?’” Kandi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on May 24. “Obviously there was something that she didn’t want to go address and go back and forth with.”

From the sound of things, Kenya is backing up her girl Kandi on this one. Both ladies revealed to us that they didn’t feel NeNe’s post-reunion text made any sense and therefore, there was no reason to breathe life into more drama. “Because it was just BS,” Kenya said as to why she ignored NeNe’s text, which none of the ladies ever replied to. “So for me, that’s all I needed to see.”

Now that the season has officially wrapped, Kenya is focusing on her other projects like giving back and taking care of her beautiful daughter Brooklyn Daly, 1, who’s modeling for her mama’s business endeavors! “She loves the cameras and she loves the lights!” the BabyQuest Foundation Ambassador said of Brooklyn being the new face of Kenya Moore Haircare. “Honestly, I’m just taking it one day at a time with her. I really want her to discover the cure for cancer, be a surgeon, be a brain surgeon. I love a girl who’s smart and pretty. We know that you’re pretty, let’s see if you’re smart.”