How The ‘RHOA’ Cast Feels About Yovanna Momplaisir Potentially Joining Season 13 Full-Time  

Yovanna Momplaisir made her mark on season 12 of ‘RHOA,’ and now there’s rumors that she may join the show full-time. HollywoodLife has learned how Kandi Burruss and the rest of the remaining cast feels, along with the truth behind the buzz.

It’s nearly impossible to forget Yovanna Momplaisir after she was exposed as the catalyst in “snake-gate” on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Since then, rumors have swirled that Yovanna may receive her very own peach. And, now that NeNe Leakes‘ future on the show is unknown — since she abruptly departed the reunion early — rumor has it that Yovanna’s a shoe-in the join RHOA. Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille are all expected to return for season 13.

However, some of the ladies of RHOA wouldn’t be thrilled to see Yovanna land a full-time role. “If Yovanna is in fact coming back full-time, several of the ladies will not be happy. She’s not friends or even acquaintances with any of them,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife, exclusively, adding, “They think she planted rumors about her joining the show, herself.”

The RHOA cast “is willing to film with Yovanna and are open for fresh faces, but having her just doesn’t make sense. They had no idea she was even showing up to the reunion,” the source admits, noting that contracts for next season (13) “haven’t gone out yet.” Despite rumors about a cast shake-up in Atlanta, a separate production source tells HollywoodLife that “there’s no truth” to the rumors. “Yovanna has not been invited to become an official cast member.” HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo for comment.

If you haven’t caught up on the explosive season 12 of RHOA, or the wild three-part reunion that followed, then there’s some spoilers ahead. This past season’s central theme was all about the women discovering who the “snake” was that secretly recorded a conversation involving Cynthia smack-talking NeNe — hence, “snake-gate.”

Yovanna claimed NeNe asked her to be her spy, although NeNe has denied the latter. Yovanna later admitted to being the “snake” after the women went back and forth about whether or not it was her or Marlo Hampton behind exposing Cynthia. In the end, things got rocky between Yovanna and NeNe, who were friends at one point, which led to NeNe leaving the virtual season 12 reunion early. NeNe left (aka, closed her computer) after an unrelated argument with the ladies. She later addressed her reunion exit on her YouTube channel.