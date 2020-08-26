‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Suzi Calls Out Nicky For Joking About Hooking Up With Other Girls

Nicky is in the dog house after trying to make a joke with Suzi in this EXCLUSIVE look at the Aug. 27 episode of ‘Double Shot At Love.’

It’s another wild night out for the cast of Double Shot At Love on the show’s Aug. 27 episode. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the drama to come, and this week, it involves Nicky and Suzi. It all starts when Suzi talks about taking a trip to New York, where Nicky is from, for Meryssa’s birthday. “When I’m in my hometown, I’m sorry, Suzi, but….you know,” Nicky says when the plan comes up.

Of course, Suzi isn’t thrilled about that response. “I’m just talking about Meryssa’s birthday and Nicky just, out of nowhere, comes with a dig!” she says in a confessional. “I think he can be too cocky for his own good. You can be a confident person without being an a**hole. You have to learn where the line is.”

The rest of the group is getting a kick out of the drama, though — including Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino. “He said when he’s back at home, he’ll say, ‘New phone, who dis?!'” Pauly jokes. Suzi has jokes right back, though, and she responds, “Believe me, I’m, ‘Right now, who dis?!'” Nicky tries to keep his cool by taunting Suzi even further. “Give her a couple more drinks and she’ll be in my bed!” he says.

At this point, Suzi is fed up. “Who are you? I don’t know you!” she tells Nick. In a confessional, she adds, “The thing is, when a f***boy tells me some f***boy s***, I’m out. Like, I don’t give a f***. I don’t give a f***.” Nicky finally comes to the conclusion that he messed up on this one.

“My strategy with Suzi is to crack jokes in there,” he admits. “It’s not a good idea. I f*** up every time. I gotta learn my lesson.” We’ll have to see how the drama between these two plays out during the next episode of Double Shot At Love on Aug. 27 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.