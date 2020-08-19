‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Pauly D Reminisces About His Early DJ Days Ahead Of Massive Miami Show

In this exclusive look at the Aug. 20 episode of ‘Double Shot At Love,’ Pauly D looks back on his journey to becoming one of the hottest DJs in the world.

DJ Pauly D has come a long way in his career as a DJ since he was first introduced to the world on Jersey Shore in 2009. On the Aug. 20 episode of Double Shot At Love, Pauly will celebrate a career milestone when he performs at LIV Nightclub in Miami. Before the show, he gathers the group together for a celebratory dinner, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek.

“Ten years ago, I wasn’t headlining at LIV,” Pauly tells the group in the clip. “I was DJing in Rhode Island, where there was nobody on the dance floor. I used to break down my own equipment, play during opening hour and closing, and break down my own s***. Now, I walk in during peak hour and leave.”

In a confessional, he adds, “For me, being a DJ has been a journey. It’s had its ups and downs. It’s been a roller coaster. You better be ready, because you never know when you’re going to get that one opportunity that’s going to change your live.” He continues the inspirational talk with the group by telling everyone, “Life’s crazy. Everything happens for a reason. Remember that.”

The speech has a profound effect on one cast member, Brandon, in particular. “Hearing Pauly D talk about how he comes from humble beginnings, it’s just inspirational and stuff right now,” Brandon admits. “Maybe one day I’ll be sitting across the table saying, ‘I used to DJ Bar Mitzvahs, and now I’m here.’ This has been the craziest experience of my life. I was watching Netflix on my X-Box three weeks ago and now I’m here with Vinny [Guadagnino] and Pauly. It’s just surreal, man.”

Pauly is touched by Brandon’s enthusiasm. “Brandon is an emotional guy,” Pauly says in a confessional. “I like that he appreciates everything so much. So I want to give him the full DJ experience and see if he can handle that. I’ve come a long way, and now that I’m living out my dreams, I can only hope that my new friends will live out their dreams the same way that I am.” Double Shot At Love airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.