‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Pauly & Vinny Instagram Stalk Antonio To Find Out More About His GF

In this EXCLUSIVE look at the July 9 episode of ‘Double Shot At Love,’ the group meddles in Antonio’s love life — and even Pauly and Vinny are intrigued!

The July 9 episode of Double Shot At Love features the group working to find out more about Antonio’s mysterious girlfriend, Nicole. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at the episode, which features the girls giving Nicole a call to invite her to hang out with them in Vegas. “If I was Antonio’s girlfriend, and I saw him literally flirting with EVERY girl in the club, I would chop his d*** off,” one woman says.

Meanwhile, Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are at lunch, and even they can’t help but wonder who Antonio’s woman is. “I really just want to know what “Antonio’s girl” looks like,” Vinny admits. Pauly responds (sarcastically), “Me too. He’s like — we’ve only been dating a year. ONLY a year?! Oh yeah, you guys just met.” Of course, Antonio is only 22 years old, so Pauly points out that a year is like “a lifetime” at that age.”

In order to dive deeper, Pauly and Vinny pull up Antonio’s Instagram page to try and find out more about this mystery woman. At first, they come up empty. “He has NO pictures of her? It’s already a problem.” Once they do finally find a photo, the girlfriend isn’t tagged. “He didn’t tag her!” Pauly exclaims, and Vinny jokes, “He’s got a side chick, bro!”

Of course, it’s unclear whether Pauly and Vinny know what’s going on back at the hotel. Meanwhile, as the girls are hitting up Nicole, the guys are working out in the gym — and Antonio is none the wiser about what’s going on behind his back.

We’ll have to see how this plays out for everyone when the next episode of Double Shot At Love airs on Thursday July 9 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV. The episode will be followed by Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino at 9:00 p.m on MTV.