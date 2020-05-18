Pauly D’s Fans Beg Him Not To Shave His Quarantine Beard After He Shows It Off In New Video

Pauly D took to Twitter to show off his growing beard while he was ‘just in the house’ in a new video and fans were impressed with the new look.

Pauly D, 39, now has a beard but will he be keeping it? Many fans of the Jersey Shore star expressed their hopes for his facial hair to stay when he showed off the new look on Twitter. “Just in the house if ya need me,” the hunk captioned a video of himself touching his beard as he wore a baseball cap and showed off his tattooed muscles in a white tank top. It didn’t take long for his followers to comment on the clip, which definitely shows a different appearance than we’re used to seeing from usually clean-shaven Pauly, and many were in favor of it.

“You’re looking good, I think it’s the beard,” on follower wrote while another said, “You better not ever shave ever again in yo life.” Others couldn’t believe he was the same person and made jokes that it was someone else in the video clip. “I’m looking hard af cause I don’t see no pauly from the shore in this person…new beard who dis!?” one comment read. “Who am I looking at rn?” another asked.

Although many supporters seemed to want Pauly to keep his beard, we’re not sure he will, since he’s known for sticking with what he likes and not easily taking suggestions from others. Once recent example is when fans suggested that he change his hairstyle from the gel look he’s known for to a more natural gel-free look, which he showed off in another quarantine video on May 16. “Thanks the recommendation sis but I’m good,” he responded to a fan who suggested it’s time for a new hairstyle.

He better never shave again… — Monet B (@monet_iam) May 18, 2020

While many celebs have been showing off their more casual and less glam look during their time in quarantine, Pauly seems to be doing the opposite and proving that the time at home works for him! We look forward to seeing if he decides to keep his beard or not, but in the meantime, fans can always watch his recent videos to capture the appealing look over and over again!