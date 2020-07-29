‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Vinny Fears He’ll Get ‘Fired’ As The Girls Fight During A Night Out

In this EXCLUSIVE clip from the July 30 episode of ‘Double Shot At Love,’ things get feisty between some of the girls on a night out — and Vinny is NOT happy about it.

Vinny Guadagnino brings the cast of Double Shot At Love to see his Chippendale’s show on the show’s July 30 episode. However, a fun night out quickly turns hostile when Suzi Baidya and Derynn Paige start fighting. “You’re lame!” Suzi yells at Derynn in the EXCLUSIVE preview above. In response, Derynn fires back, “You’re literally wasted!”

Pauly D and Vinny are starting to see the drama unfold, and they come into the group to try and ease the tension. “Who needs a lap dance?!” Vinny jokes. However, Suzi isn’t willing to let things go. “She’s negative as f***,” Suzi screams, with her anger still geared toward Derynn. At this point, Vinny is getting frustrated. “You guys are going to get me fired,” he says, under his breath.

Despite Vinny’s reservations about what’s happening, though, Suzi doesn’t back down. She then starts going off about a previous incident between Marissa Lucchese and Derynn, which brings Marissa into the madness. “We spoke about it privately,” Derynn explains. “And this has nothing to do with you, Suzi.” Marissa then jumps in to add, “You weren’t there. Me and her spoke about it.”

Vinny’s frustrations are evident at this point, as he begins shepherding the group to another area. “Let’s go outside,” he says, while motioning for everyone to leave. “Come on. I work here.” As usual, Pauly tries to ease the mood once again. “This is his place of employment!” he says loudly.

The clip ends there, so we’ll have to wait and see if these ladies are able to put their drama behind them. The next episode of Double Shot At Love airs on July 30 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV. It’s followed by Pauly and Vinny’s other show, Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, which airs at 9:00 p.m on the network.