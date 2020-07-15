‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Vinny & Pauly Are Stunned When The Situation Shows Up In Vegas

The Situation makes a surprise guest appearance on the July 16 episode of ‘Double Shot At Love’ and we have an EXCLUSIVE first look at his arrival!

On the July 16 episode of Double Shot At Love, Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino have no idea what’s about to hit them. In this EXCLUSIVE clip, the guys are minding their own business with the rest of the cast in the hotel suite. Unbeknownst to them, though, their pal, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, has just arrived in the lobby!

“Oh my God, this is the best surprise ever,” Mike says in a confessional. “[Big Daddy Sitch] is officially in Vegas with the Mrs. Situation here.” Pauly and Vinny have NO idea that Mr. and Mrs. Situation are on their way up in the elevator. In fact, it’s such a major surprise, that Mike and Lauren are worried that the guys won’t even be in the room!

“Pauly and Vinny have no clue what’s about to happen,” Mike adds. “I missed out on my boys’ residency why I was on vacation, so I had to show up to Vegas and show my boys some support. From prison, straight to Vegas!” The clip ends with Mike and Lauren knocking on the door of the penthouse suite, and being greeted by a big group of people.

The look of shot on Pauly’s face when he sees his Jersey Shore co-star is one for the books! “What are they doing here?!” he asks Vinny in a confessional. We see Pauly go in to hug Lauren, but then the clip ends, so we’ll have to find out what happens next on this week’s episode of Double Shot At Love!

Double Shot At Love airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV, and is followed by another Pauly D and Vinny show, Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino. Jerzdays are still in full swing!