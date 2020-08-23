Rob Kardashian Has Fun Pool Day With His ‘Aquawoman’ Dream — Cute Pic

It’s hard to believe how quickly Dream Kardashian is growing up! The adorable toddler joined her dad Rob Kardashian for a summer pool day.

Move over Aquaman — Dream Kardashian aka Aquawoman is here! The three-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian had a fun pool day with her dad, and we can’t believe how quickly she’s growing up. “Aquawoman,” Rob captioned the August 22 snap, along with a mermaid and blue heart emoji. Little Dream wore a blue swimsuit with pink and yellow tassels and wore her hair in two high plaits, fastened with green hair ties. So sweet!

Thousands of fans jumped into the comments section of the snap, and noted how adorable Rob’s mini-me looked. “She’s so cute Rob,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Little angel baby.” Her 33-year-old dad has often shied away from the spotlight, particularly in comparison to his ultra-famous siblings. However, after losing some weight in 2020, Rob has seemingly been more confident than ever.

Rob made a big return to Instagram following a long hiatus when he posted for sis Khloe Kardashian’s birthday at the end of June. He attended the low-key Kardashian family party and posed for dozens pictures at the event. Fans were quickly shocked to see how much weight he had lost, as these were the first pics anyone had seen of him in months. Rob showed off his slimmed-down figure in the pics from the bash, and in one particular snap, he smiled widely while posing with his big sis, Kourtney Kardashian, in his all-black ensemble at the event.

He has also been spending more time at the beach, and was clearly taking advantage of the warm July weather when he shared a pic to his Instagram account on July 15. It showed his growing girl in her swimsuit while they played in the sand at the beach. She had her long hair flowing free in ringlet curls, which cascaded down from the adorable straw sun hat atop her head. What a sweet duo!