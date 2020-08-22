Iggy Azalea Rocks Black Outfit After Releasing 1st Music Video Since Giving Birth

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to share a new clip of herself taking on a fun and hilarious activity with Tinashe as they celebrated the release of their new music video for ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’.

Iggy Azalea, 30, proved she knows how to look great while having some silly and spontaneous fun when she shared her new Instagram video, which features Tinashe, 27, on Aug. 21. The new mom and her latest music partner were sitting on colorful chairs that spun around like tops in the clip and were having a thrilling time while moving themselves around and around. They were all smiles and couldn’t help but laugh at the random moment as the Australian beauty revealed it was how they were celebrating the release of their new music video for their hit song “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching.”

“what a perfect way to celebrate DLNW being out with @tinashenow 😂,” Iggy wrote in the caption. Fans took to the comments section to reply and had some funny and positive things to say. “So cool,” one fan wrote along with a laughing emoji. “I love this!” another gushed.

Iggy’s latest song is rumored to be off her upcoming third studio album and the video with Tinashe was definitely a glorious sight to see! In the animated scrapbook, the two ladies are wearing dresses that are reminiscent of the ones princesses wear straight out of classic storybooks. They both looked fierce and left epic lasting impressions that proved they are a perfect duo.

In addition to the incredible beats and visuals, Iggy got attention for the video because it’s the first one she’s released since secretly having a son named Onyx with Playboy Carti, 23. She confirmed the news on June 10 in a message on Instagram. “I have a son,” she wrote. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

She concluded the message by revealing that although she confirmed the happy news, she still wants privacy for the new bundle of joy. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words,” she wrote.