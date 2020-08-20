See Pic
Hollywood Life

Gigi Hadid Reveals Pregnancy Diet Includes Cinnamon Rolls, Sushi, & More At 8 Months — See Pics

New York, NY - Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik arrive at Eleven Madison Park to celebrate his 27th birthday. The couple surprised the world with their reconciliation as they stepped out for dinner together yesterday. Pictured: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik surprise the world with their reconciliation on his birthday as they step out to IL Buco with Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. Pictured: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, and revealed what she’s been snacking on while pregnant!

Gigi Hadid, 25, has revealed her pregnancy cravings, one month before she’s expected to give birth to her first bub with boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27. The supermodel took to her Instagram page on August 20 to share a series of curated snaps from her summer spent on the farm in Pennsylvania. “Summer gratitude,” she captioned the carousel post, which also revealed what snacks Gigi has been enjoying while pregnant.

View this post on Instagram

summer gratitude

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Along with pics which showed the view from her family farm, and a gorgeous orange sunset, Gigi also shared photos of freshly baked cinnamon rolls and a basket of strawberries freshly picked from the garden. It’s clear she’s had a sweet tooth while snacking amid her pregnancy, however she also showed off her vegetarian sushi rolls, which seemingly curbed her craving for Japanese cuisine while skirting the issue of not being able to eat raw fish while pregnant. Finally, she showed off an Italian caprese salad with crispy chicken. Yum!

gigi
Gigi revealed her pregnancy cravings. Image: Sipa USA via AP

The international model returned to New York City this week ahead of her September due date. She shared a new selfie on August 18 as she arrived in the Big Apple, and seemingly debuted a new hair look! She rocked brunette tresses in the pic, which featured her sitting in a car, wearing a blue and white striped top. Her darker locks were pulled back into a high ponytail with a cute scrunchie. Prior to this new pic, she shared a sweet PDA-filled shot with her “baby daddy” Zayn.

The two lovebirds were seen sharing a smooch while sitting together. The expectant mom was even holding her beau’s face in the shot, which she cheekily but appropriately captioned, “baby daddy.” Despite being on-and-off for five years, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair were doing better than ever. “Zayn and Gigi can’t get enough of each other,” the insider dished. “Once anyone thinks it is over they get right back in their groove because they both believe they are each others soulmates.”