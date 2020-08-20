Gigi Hadid Reveals Pregnancy Diet Includes Cinnamon Rolls, Sushi, & More At 8 Months — See Pics

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, and revealed what she’s been snacking on while pregnant!

Gigi Hadid, 25, has revealed her pregnancy cravings, one month before she’s expected to give birth to her first bub with boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27. The supermodel took to her Instagram page on August 20 to share a series of curated snaps from her summer spent on the farm in Pennsylvania. “Summer gratitude,” she captioned the carousel post, which also revealed what snacks Gigi has been enjoying while pregnant.

Along with pics which showed the view from her family farm, and a gorgeous orange sunset, Gigi also shared photos of freshly baked cinnamon rolls and a basket of strawberries freshly picked from the garden. It’s clear she’s had a sweet tooth while snacking amid her pregnancy, however she also showed off her vegetarian sushi rolls, which seemingly curbed her craving for Japanese cuisine while skirting the issue of not being able to eat raw fish while pregnant. Finally, she showed off an Italian caprese salad with crispy chicken. Yum!

The international model returned to New York City this week ahead of her September due date. She shared a new selfie on August 18 as she arrived in the Big Apple, and seemingly debuted a new hair look! She rocked brunette tresses in the pic, which featured her sitting in a car, wearing a blue and white striped top. Her darker locks were pulled back into a high ponytail with a cute scrunchie. Prior to this new pic, she shared a sweet PDA-filled shot with her “baby daddy” Zayn.

The two lovebirds were seen sharing a smooch while sitting together. The expectant mom was even holding her beau’s face in the shot, which she cheekily but appropriately captioned, “baby daddy.” Despite being on-and-off for five years, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair were doing better than ever. “Zayn and Gigi can’t get enough of each other,” the insider dished. “Once anyone thinks it is over they get right back in their groove because they both believe they are each others soulmates.”