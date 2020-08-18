Keke Palmer Shows Off Latest Hair Makeover With Gorgeous Auburn Curls: Before & After Pics

Keke Palmer took to Twitter to show her nearly two million followers that she is serving a brand new look! The stunning actress showed off her voluminous auburn curls and you can see the before and after pics here!

Keke Palmer is a true chameleon. Not only is the talented actress and TV presenter able to transform into any character in movies or TV, she has a knack for rocking bold, beautiful new looks with total ease. On August 18, the Hustlers actress, 26, debuted her latest hair makeover and gave her followers life with her brand new look that featured stunning auburn curls.

As fans can see in the snap above, Keke pulled the look off with total confidence and radiated true Hollywood glamour. Posing with full makeup and what appeared to be a snakeskin red and orange patterned ensemble, Keke’s luscious curls flowed effortlessly over her shoulders. The starlet’s new ‘do even featured a few ringlets for bangs just over her hairline. With matching eye makeup, the total stunner looked absolutely flawless!

Keke has seriously been giving her fans so much content when it comes to hair makeovers. Just a few days prior to her recent transformation, the starlet showed off her natural hair pulled up into a bun on Instagram, which you can see below. In mid-July, the 2020 MTV VMAs host flaunted her gorgeous waves perfect for her music video for “Snack.”

In the months since so many people went into quarantine, Keke has been changing it up and getting very playful with her hair. During the month of May, Keke opted for a bold pop of color with her green ‘do and switched it up to red later that month! Prior to testing those hues out, Keke ventured to a different part of the color spectrum and rocked some orange locks.

So many celebs have been testing out new looks, cuts, and colors on their hairdos. What better time to try it out than when everyone is staying safely at home — free of judgment and totally free to feel yourself in your new style! We’ve loved seeing Keke’s hair transformations over the course of the last several months and we cannot wait to see what she tries out next!