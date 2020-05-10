Keke Palmer Hair Makeover: ‘Hustlers’ Star Debuts Brand New Green & Blue ‘Do — Before & After

Keke Palmer’s got a new quarantine ‘do! The talk show host revealed her sassy new neon hair in back-to-back Instagram posts as she lounged on her bed.

Keke Palmer, 26, just showed off her new hair! The Hustlers actress unveiled her ombré neon green and turquoise hue in new photos shared to her Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 9! She simply captioned the photos with a throw-up emoji, cheekily showing that her new dye job was the same color as the green “barf” in the animated image. Keke looked totally relaxed as she lounged on her bed in a gray Los Angeles sweatshirt, giving us Flashback vibes with her cool off-the-shoulder look! In the first snap, Keke inquisitively looks down at her diary as she holds a pen, and in the next, gives a candid look at the camera.

The Strahan, Sara and Keke host was rocking a matching neon green manicure and pedicure, adding a bright orange pair of hoop earrings for more color! She looked so good as she put her toned legs on full display, proving she’s working on her fitness while self-isolating. We have to say, her black-walled bedroom looked like the perfect quarantine oasis, with cozy white sheets, black floral pillows and a scented candle!

Keke gave her 9.2 million fans another look at the new hair color in another video she posted the same afternoon! “So what’s yo favorite color?” she asked, including a fairy emoji featuring the same two shades. The Illinois native escaped her house for a car ride as she filmed the quick selfie video, set to the tune “Baecation” by Rotimi. She definitely looked like she was loving the hair, as she playfully stuck her tongue out for the camera before pursing together her glossy lips.

The posts came just a day before Keke appeared on ABC’s second Disney Family Singalong, where she performed “Zero To Hero” from the 1997 animated flick Hercules. Keke totally nailed the energetic performance as she performed alongside the Dancing With The Stars cast — virtually, of course! The Olay spokesperson stunned in an electric blue off-the-shoulder dress, and opted for her natural black hair instead for the broadcast event, which was pre-taped.

While Keke usually opts to keep her dark her curled and long, she’s been known to experience with different looks and colors! Most recently, she added a hint of burgundy to her hair — and just weeks before, went for an Orange Crush vibe with another two tone ombré look. The pretty popsicle inspired shade was a hit on social media, with celebrity DJ D-Nice calling the look “beautiful.”