Derek & Julianne Hough Return To ‘Disney Family Singalong’ & Dance To Classic ‘Mary Poppins’ Tunes

The Hough siblings, along Hayley Erbert, were back for part two of ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ on May 10. This time, they danced to two beloved ‘Mary Poppins’ songs.

They’re back again! Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert teamed up for another performance on Volume II of The Disney Family Singalong, which aired on ABC on May 10. This time, the trio danced and lip-synced along to “Step In Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” which are both from Mary Poppins. Once again, the group edited together an incredible routine, which was all filmed from their homes. There was tons of incredible dancing and special video effects throughout the performance.

During part one of The Disney Family Singalong, Derek, Hayley and Julianne opened the show with their routine to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast. They had so much fun, and the performance was such a success, that the pro dancers couldn’t help but return for part two! Volume II of the virtual special also included performances from stars like Rebel Wilson, Christina Aguilera, Halsey, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Katy Perry, Miguel and many more. Throughout the performances, the lyrics to the beloved Disney songs flashed across the screen, so families could sing along from home, as well!

Derek and Hayley always have a lot of fun editing videos like this for their social media pages, and they’ve been up to it more than ever while quarantined amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The longtime couple has been quarantined together in their home. However, Julianne has been isolating separately from her husband, Brooks Laich, who has been spending his quarantine in Idaho, while Julianne is in Los Angeles.

Following The Disney Family Singalong, ABC will continue the fun-from-home with another virtual episode of American Idol. Since April 26, the contestants have been performing for the judges (and voters) from their homes. This week, four singers will be eliminated, with seven remaining to give two performances each.