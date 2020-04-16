Watch
Julianne & Derek Hough Dance It Out For Epic ‘Be Our Guest’ Performance During Disney Special

Julianne Hough Spotify presents the Best New Artist 2019 Party, Arrivals, Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2019
Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, and Hayley Erbert teamed up for one magical rendition of ‘Be Our Guest’ during the ‘Disney Family Singalong.’ They even choreographed one amazing dance!

Leave it to the Houghs and Hayley Erbert to give us a rendition of Beauty and the Beast’s “Be Our Guest” we want to sing dance to. Julianne Hough and Derek Hough, along with Derek’s girlfriend, put on quite the show at their homes for the Disney Family Singalong special. Derek brings Hayley to their kitchen while singing Lumiere’s part of “Be Our Guest.” Suddenly, Derek and Hayley transform into signature Beast and Belle costumes.

Derek and Hayley dance up a storm around the house. They make their living area their own personal ballroom. In the middle of their performance, Julianne calls. Once she finds out what they’re up to, she wants to be a part of it. “Do you have a costume or something?” Derek asks. Julianne quips, “Do I have a costume? Have you met me?” Julianne quickly changes into a sparkling Belle costume.

Julianne, Derek, and Hayley continue dancing and singing together. Julianne can be seen via video, but they’re all in sync! Like in the movie, there’s a lot of food being thrown around. Derek and Hayley have so much fun with it. Julianne, Derek, and Hayley make the most of the current situation. While this would usually be performed on stage, the trio performs at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During dark times, the Houghs and Hayley are uniting for a night of magic and music.

This is just one of many incredible performers of the Disney Family Singalong. Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Darren Criss, and more are set to show off their vocals to Disney hits.