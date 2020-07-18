Keke Palmer’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts Long, Luscious Locks Which Fans Think Look ‘Perfect’

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to share a new gorgeous video of herself getting long, wavy locks done and asked fans what their favorite look is from her new ‘Snack’ music video.

Keke Palmer, 26, was looking amazing in a new video clip that appeared to show her getting ready to film the music video for her song “Snack”, which premiered on July 16. In the video, she debuts long, wavy locks that she seemed to love and it’s definitely quite a different look from the other types of hairstyles she’s showed off in the past! The beautiful actress and singer also wore purple eyeshadow while sitting in the hair and makeup chair and didn’t hesitate to express her excitement over the incredible makeover.

“It’s so much everything I need, it’s so much body, so much attitude,” she said while waving her locks around in the clip. “Glam, diva! Oh goodness gracious.”

Keke also captioned the clip with a cheey message and asked fans their opinion on how she looks in the new “Snack” video. “Whew chiiiiiiiile!! THE DOLL IS HERE—What’s ya favorite look from #SNACK video?? 🤩,” she wrote.

It didn’t take long for the responses to start rolling in and most followers seemed to love her eye-catching looks. “This hair is perfect,” one wrote. “Loving it!” another exclaimed. “it’s the flow and body for me,” a third admitted.

Keke’s music video look isn’t the first time she’s wowed fans with a new hairstyle. The brunette beauty showed off neon green hair color in May Instagram pics and it was equally as impressive. She was lying on a bed while wearing a gray sweatshirt that had “Los Angeles” written across it in blue letters and was opening a book in the snapshots.

She was also wearing neon nails in the pic, proving she perfectly knows how to compliment event the brightest colors! She’s also donned an orange look in the past. We wonder what look she’ll pull off next….we guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but knowing Keke, she’s bound to rock it.