Rob Kardashian Calls Out Kim For Her Instagram Post With North’s Dog Sushi: ‘Stop Playing’

Who could be mad at Kim Kardashian posing in her underwear with North west’s dog? Rob Kardashian, that’s who! Kim’s younger bro got mad in the comments, telling her to quit fooling around.

Well, not exactly. Kim Kardashian just found out that in this world, you got to get a puppy first. Then, when you get the puppy, you get the power. Then, when you get the power, then you get…your younger brother calling you on in Instagram for being a poser. That’s what happened on Aug. 13 after Kim, 39, took a picture in her underwear with North West’s dog, Sushi. “Say hello to my little friend,” she captioned the shot, referencing the immortal line from 1983’s Scarface. However, Rob Kardashian chimed in to blow her cover. “You never even seen Scarface. Stop playing.”

“He’s getting bold,” one commenter said in response to Rob’s comment, but most recognized that Rob, 33, was just being playful. “You top of the Kar_Jenner list for me, best brother ever.” “We love rob.” Some were even shocked at the possibility that Kim hadn’t seen arguably Al Pacino’s signature film. “Wait, what dam(sic) I watch Scarface twice a month. Kim, come on now.” “@robkardashianofficial [laughing emoji] pop in more often.”

Is this comment a sign that Rob will be “popping in” on his sisters’ IG posts in the future? The reclusive Kardashian brother returned the public eye in June, showing off a much slimmer figure at Khloe Kardashian’s 36th birthday party. Rob has constantly struggled with his weight, but with help from Khloe, Rob was able to get “serious about his health last year,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He “started making healthy choices with his diet,” and clearly, all his hard work paid off.

“He isn’t exactly where he wants to be,” a source told HollywoodLife after Rob debuted the weight loss at Khloe’s party. “He’d like to lose a couple more pounds and be more toned, and he is looking to put in that work. But as of right this moment, things are finally working out for him, and he is in a place where he wants to continue to improve.” His love life has seemingly improved. IG model Aileen Gisselle shared an Instagram video on Aug. 3, one that showed her and Rob on a dinner date. Though a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this date “took place quite a long time ago” and that she’s been dating boxer Devin Haney since January, it’s still good to see Rob dive back into the dating pool.

As for Kim, not seeing Scarface? She’s had a busy year. When she’s not working on her criminal reform efforts, she’s had her hands full with Kanye West. After Ye, 43, tweeted that he’s been trying to “divorce” Kim for years, an insider told HollywoodLife that the couple is “getting along just fine” at the moment. Maybe she and her husband can watch Scarface as part of their next date night?