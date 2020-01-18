Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Moment Between Daughter North, 6, And Their Dog Sushi

North was beaming in this cute new photo with her adorable Pomeranian Sushi, who she adopted back in 2017!



North West, 6, looks so sweet with her BFF Sushi! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s oldest daughter was seen cuddling up with her fluffy Pomeranian in a photo posted to mom Kim’s Instagram story on Saturday, Jan. 18. North is all-smiles in the pic as she hugs the dog, and showed off her growing in front teeth and Princess Leia-inspired hair-do! Though Sushi may come from a TV family, he apparently wasn’t feeling the camera as he looked away and to the right. While Kim didn’t tag a location or add any text, the duo seemed to be hanging out in a closet with racks of clothes behind them!

The beige pooch was originally a gift to North for her fourth birthday back in 2017, and the dog — along with her sister Honey — were featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As fans may recall, Honey went home with North’s cousin Penelope Disick, 7, where she’s still part of Kourtney‘s family. “Sister puppies for North & P!” Kim tweeted in June 2017, attaching an adorable photo of the two gorgeous dogs.

While North and Sushi are seemingly inseparable, the Pom wasn’t exactly well-behaved in her younger years leading Kim to try and switch dogs! “It’s Penelope’s, it’s not yours,” Kourtney scolded Kim back in the 2017 episode. “She can have her dog back and I will just have to deal with Sushi’s barking forever,” Kim complained, later getting help from the The Dog Whisperer himself, Cesar Milan. After Sushi wasn’t seen on the KKW Beauty founder’s social media in months, fans began to think Sushi had died or been given away — but it turns out he was just keeping a low profile.

Sushi’s early bad behavior didn’t stop Kim from adding more furry friends to her brood, as she adopted two more Pomeranian puppies back in September! “North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi,” Kim wrote in an Instagram post, along with a photo of the white and black dogs. “She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!!!” While she didn’t confirm what names she went with, Sushi, Soba and Soy seem like the perfect trio!