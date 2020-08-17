See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kanye West & North, 7, Are All Smiles As They Bond In Cute Vacay Pic: ‘Daddy Daughter Time’

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West
MEGA
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Saint West, Chicago West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* America's favorite family, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decide to make Sunday a family day as they treat the kids to a nice dinner at Crustacean in Beverly Hills. The whole family dressed in their Sunday Best as they arrived to dine like royalty. Kim appears to be unbothered despite the continuous backlash going on over all social media about her insensitivity to the name and trademark of the name 'Kimono' for her new shareware line. It is good to see Kim lean on family during a time like this. Shot on 06/30/19. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kanye West took to Twitter to share an adorable photo of himself having some ‘daddy daughter time’ with his daughter North as they posed in front of a gorgeous view of water and mountains.

Kanye West, 43, shared a sweet moment with his Twitter followers on Aug. 17 when he posted a photo that showed him and his daughter North, 7, smiling and posing while enjoying their vacation. In the pic, the proud dad can be seen wearing a red T-shirt and green pants as he stands and puts one arm around his mini-me, who is wearing a blue T-shirt and jean shorts, and also has her arm around him. “Daddy daughter time,” Kanye captioned the pic, which includes a gorgeous scenery of water and mountains in the background. 

It didn’t take long for the rapper’s fans to respond to the snapshot and compliment him on the loving moment. “Fatherhood is awesome,” one follower wrote while another described the pic as “good energy.” Another replied with the word “sweet” and a fourth said the pic made them “so happy.”

Kanye’s pic with North comes one day after North showed off her incredible singing voice at her dad’s Sunday service in Wyoming on Aug. 16. She sang “Lift Up Your Voices” while outside with her dad and his choir in a video that was posted to social media and it was heartwarming to see. The young starlet was all smiles while looking at the camera as the incredible voices of the talented people sang behind her in the distance.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West, and Saint West during a previous outing. (MEGA)

North’s appearance at Kanye’s latest Sunday service isn’t the first time she’s showed off her musical skills in a public post. She also performed on the runway of Kanye’s Yeezy fashion show in Paris, France in Mar. of this year and impressed the large audience watching her. The cute tot spoke out lyrics to a music track and even gave a shout-out to her cousin Penelope Disick, 8, during her time on stage!

It’s always great to see Kanye and North sharing not only their talent but memorable moments together whenever they can. Since the “Jesus Walks” creator had been spending a lot of time away from his family as he worked on music at his Wyoming ranch over the past few weeks, we’re glad to know he’s back with those he loves most!