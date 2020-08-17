Kanye West & North, 7, Are All Smiles As They Bond In Cute Vacay Pic: ‘Daddy Daughter Time’

Kanye West took to Twitter to share an adorable photo of himself having some ‘daddy daughter time’ with his daughter North as they posed in front of a gorgeous view of water and mountains.

Kanye West, 43, shared a sweet moment with his Twitter followers on Aug. 17 when he posted a photo that showed him and his daughter North, 7, smiling and posing while enjoying their vacation. In the pic, the proud dad can be seen wearing a red T-shirt and green pants as he stands and puts one arm around his mini-me, who is wearing a blue T-shirt and jean shorts, and also has her arm around him. “Daddy daughter time,” Kanye captioned the pic, which includes a gorgeous scenery of water and mountains in the background.

It didn’t take long for the rapper’s fans to respond to the snapshot and compliment him on the loving moment. “Fatherhood is awesome,” one follower wrote while another described the pic as “good energy.” Another replied with the word “sweet” and a fourth said the pic made them “so happy.”

Kanye’s pic with North comes one day after North showed off her incredible singing voice at her dad’s Sunday service in Wyoming on Aug. 16. She sang “Lift Up Your Voices” while outside with her dad and his choir in a video that was posted to social media and it was heartwarming to see. The young starlet was all smiles while looking at the camera as the incredible voices of the talented people sang behind her in the distance.

North’s appearance at Kanye’s latest Sunday service isn’t the first time she’s showed off her musical skills in a public post. She also performed on the runway of Kanye’s Yeezy fashion show in Paris, France in Mar. of this year and impressed the large audience watching her. The cute tot spoke out lyrics to a music track and even gave a shout-out to her cousin Penelope Disick, 8, during her time on stage!

It’s always great to see Kanye and North sharing not only their talent but memorable moments together whenever they can. Since the “Jesus Walks” creator had been spending a lot of time away from his family as he worked on music at his Wyoming ranch over the past few weeks, we’re glad to know he’s back with those he loves most!