Eva Longoria, 45, Wows In Incredible White Swimsuit & 5 More Stars Over 40 Rocking Swimsuits

Eva Longoria shared one of the hottest photos of the summer when she posted a striking image of herself rocking a white one-piece swimsuit! See the photo and more stars over 40 looking confident in swimwear!

Summer may be coming to an end, but the temperatures are still rising! Thanks to stars like Eva Longoria and more, devoted fans’ Instagram feeds are still being graced with gorgeous snapshots featuring celebs working stylish swimwear with all the confidence in the world. These women look so striking and powerful — ready to take on anything and everything summer has to offer with total poise.

As such, we felt like there was no better way to highlight these women than show off what they’ve been sharing on social media. Women like Gabrielle Union to Halle Berry and more have been strutting their stuff on the sand in swimwear, and we’re taking a look at just a few stars over 40 rocking their swimsuit style. Take a look at some of the best pics below!

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria was ready to set sail in her latest Instagram snap. The gorgeous Desperate Housewives alum, 45, showed off her fit figure in a white one-piece by MYRASWIM on August 16. Looking out to the horizon, Eva was so gorgeous in the all-white look and was “all aboard” for her summertime getaway!

January Jones

January Jones has quickly become one of our favorite bikini queens! The Mad Men alum, 42, recently rocked a magenta two-piece designed by Gigi Caruso in an August 16 pic where she put her figure on full display. January aptly noted in her caption that it was a balmy “103 degrees,” and that she was “literally thirsty” in her latest snap. We totally feel you, girl!

Kourtney Kardashian

Being the eldest Kardashian sister, there’s bound to be pressure to set trends and appear totally put together at all times — even at the beach. Luckily, Kourtney Kardashian has her looks completely under control and flaunted one of her one-piece styles at the beach on July 29! The mother-of-three, 41, looked positively flawless in a checkered swimsuit that left our jaws on the floor. Wearing shades and posing on a staircase, Kourt was the epitome of summer luxury! “Hi beach,” she captioned the pic.

Gabrielle Union

We had to bow down to this bikini queen — Gabrielle Union gave us life working her black bikini by designer Mara Hoffman in her July 5 Instagram post. The Bring It On star, 47, gave us total goddess vibes, as she posed-up with her long braids cascading past her shoulders and wearing a burnt orange and white kimono. The look was a total serve, and we were so here for it!

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen has proven herself to be the unassailable bikini queen of quarantine these past few months, giving her followers so much great content on their feed. With this post from August 12, the mother-of-four, 46, reminded all of us why she has reigned as the bikini queen for so long. Donning a Pretty Little Thing-designed black two-piece, Larsa looked absolutely glamorous in her bikini. She accessorized with a necklace, shades, and a small handbag and looked so chic! “How do u show up to a bbq,” Larsa asked in her caption.

Halle Berry

Finally, we cannot possibly go through a list of stars over 40 rocking swimwear without mentioning the one and only Halle Berry. We’ve been living for the photos that the Oscar-winner, 54, has been sharing on her feed, and this post from August 9 took us all the way back to one of Halle’s starring roles as a Bond girl! The gorgeous starlet soaked up the sun in a tangerine two-piece, and coyly hid her face under her hat in the photo. Her fit body was on full display, as she captioned the snap, “never been a shady beach.” Want to see more stars over 40 rocking swimsuits? Check out the gallery above!