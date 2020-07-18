Gabrielle Union looked like she was having an absolute blasting during a day in the pool with her daughter Zaya who sported some seriously cool hair!

Well hello there! Gabrielle Union, 47, continues to wow her millions of fans with every move she makes and her latest Instagram video is no exception. She posted a cute clip of her swimming around in a gorgeous white bikini on Friday, July 17, along with husband Dwayne Wade, 38, and their daughters Zaya, 12, and Kaavia, 1. She used the classic song “Head Over Heels” by The Go-Go’s as background music as the family-of-four splashed around during a sunny day. Kaavia, as usual, stole the spotlight from everyone else by working the pool like a boss in her colorful floaties!

The summer time and Gabrielle seem to be a great combination, fashion wise, as she’s been seen out and about and on social media rocking outfits that fit her body to perfection. She proved to be the Daisy Dukes queen of Los Angeles on Saturday, July 11, where the Bring It On star sported a shredded version of them next to her adoring family. Little Kaavia once again made sure it was an all eyes on her situation by dazzling in a Woodstock t-shirt and green and white shorts.

Gabrielle has had several other style moments happen during her time in quarantine. Zaya worked behind the camera as she filmed her mother’s stunning cover pic for Self magazine. She looked flawless in a salmon pink colored blazer by contemporary designer Jonathan Simkhai, paired with a wide-legged white trouser.

Then there was that time that she and Dwyane got a little intimate with each other while stuck indoors. She radiated nothing but beauty in a strapless polka dot dress as they cuddled up for a romantic evening in June.

There was also an adorable moment to be had between Gabrielle and her little one Kaavia earlier this week. They danced around to Missy Elliott’s classic hit “Lose Control” where the doting mother looked ravishing in a beautiful multi-colored dress.