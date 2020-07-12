Gabrielle Union, 47, Rocks Shredded Daisy Dukes While Out With Hubby Dwyane Wade — See Pics

Gabrielle Union looked like she was having an absolute blast during a fun outing with her husband Dwyane Wade and their kids!

What a blast! Gabrielle Union, 47, her husband Dwayne Wade, 38, and their kids Zaya, 13, & Kaavia, 1, all headed out for a day in the sunny Los Angeles weather on Saturday, July 11. The Bring it On star showed off her toned midsection in a white t-shirt which she paired with shredded Daisy Dukes that looked absolutely incredible on her. She put her hair up and accessorized the look with a pair of dazzling hoop earrings. Her sports legend beau kept it comfy casual in a cool blue sweatshirt and shorts combination as they played family-friendly activities like horseshoe and basketball.

Gabrielle and Dwyane’s fierce and fabulous daughters also made a statement during their west coast outing. Little Kaavia could not have been more adorable in her Woodstock-themed t-shirt and green and white pants as she made her way through the grassy area. Zaya stunned as well with her tucked in black shirt, jeans and flats while rocking an awesome blonde hairdo. Her father Dwyane has undergone a couple of hair makeovers over the past couple of months that have included bright colors like pink and red!

Dwyane had a break the internet moment himself happen recently with another one of his children. He and his son Zaire, 18, did a hilarious dance sans shirt that left many, particularly fellow NBA superstar LeBron James, in complete stitches! “When you’re only 20 years older than your 18 year old,” he joked as the caption.

Kaavia has also had some sweet moments of her own make their way to the interwebs courtesy of her doting parents. Millions of people collectively went “aww” when Gabrielle posted a video of her sweetly kissing her baby girl while she ate cereal.

Gabrielle has done an excellent job at shining herself on social media over the past couple of months. The celebrated entertainer has turned things up with many of the outfits she’s worn in quarantine including a sultry strapless dress that she rocked during an intimate night with her man.