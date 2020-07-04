He’s not a regular dad, he’s a cool dad! NBA legend Dwyane Wade just shared a funny clip of himself trying to keep up with his son Zaire’s TikTok dance moves.

Dwyane Wade may be 20 years older than his son Zaire, but he’s making sure he stays up-to-date on the latest TikTok dances. The NBA icon, 38, was working out in the gym when his 18-year-old son started doing the popular dance to “Right Foot, Now Left Foot”. As Zaire showed off his smooth moves, wearing nothing but color-blocked red and blue gym shorts, his dad totally crashed the video! “When you’re only 20 years older than your 18 year old,” Dwyane captioned the funny clip, along with the shrugging emoji and the hashtag “#dancebreak”.

He was shirtless in the video, wearing only black gym shorts and black ankle weights above his sneakers. While he started off doing the correct dance moves, by following along with Zaire, he quickly started freestyling and put his own hilarious twist on the moves. Famous pals were quick to jump in the comments section of the July 3 Instagram post. Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony, and 2 Chainz were among the thousands of people who dropped laugh crying emojis in the comments. Keke Palmer said, “Oh I love it!!!!” adding a heart eye emoji, while actress Kate Hudson wrote, “This is the best.”

Not only is Dwyane trying his hand at TikTok, but he also got a quarantine makeover back in May! The former professional basketball player shared a funny clip that showed his brand new bright red hair while hanging out with his pink-haired daughter Zaya, 12, on May 23. In the clip, Zaya moves her lips to a sound bite that says, “No, I did not slap her, I just high-fived her face” and Dwyane then goes on to look from her to the camera with a hilarious confused look. The proud dad’s red locks look pretty good on him in the memorable moment and Zaya’s pink ones are equally as stylish. He’s not a regular dad, he’s a cool dad!