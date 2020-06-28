Gabrielle Union Gives Daughter Kaavia, 1, A Sweet Smooch While Holding Her Tightly: ‘You Are So Loved’

Kaavia loves her Chex! The sweet baby shared a cuddle with her gorgeous mom Gabrielle Union as they spent a casual Sunday morning at home.

Gabrielle Union, 47, is enjoying her Sunday morning with daughter Kaavia James, 1! The Bring It On actress posted the cutest video of her bonding with the baby as Kaavia chowed down on her favorite snack: Chex cereal. “You just wanna stay like this while we eat some Chex?” Gabrielle asked her daughter, who was cheek-to-cheek with her mama as she sat atop a spotless marble counter. “Thank you!” Gabrielle then exclaimed, as Kaavia sweetly said “Hi!” back. “Thank you. I think we all needed this on a Sunday,” the Nebraska native added as they continued their morning snuggle.

“Sunday mornings with @kaaviajames,” the former America’s Got Talent judge gushed in her caption, posted on June 28. “This baby knew her mama needed a little extra [love],” she added, including a positive message for her 16.2 million followers. “For everyone who needs some [love]. Hold on. Hold on, you are loved, you are so loved,” she wrote, along with several heart emojis. We couldn’t get over how big Kaavia — who looked so cute in a black-and-white striped onesie — was getting!

At one point, the baby — who turns 2 in November — even showed off her singing skills. “Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream…merrily, merrily, merrily, life is but a dream,” Gabrielle crooned to the baby, who recited back, “row, row, row.” Kaavia looked so much like her handsome dad, Dwyane Wade, 38, in the video! Echoing Kaavia’s cozy onesie, Gabrielle was also casually dressed for the weekend morning at home, staying comfy in a fluffy gray robe that we’re dying to get our hands on.

Her friends and followers were loving the video, and gushed about it in the comments! “Beyond Adorable,” Naomi Campbell wrote, while supermodel Iman added, “I’m in love!!!” Ellen Pompeo commented, “She could not be any cuter !!!” and friend Octavia Spencer couldn’t resist calling Kaavia her “sweetie pie.” Winnie Harlow, Freida Pinto, Jamie Chung, Angie Harmon and many more also left sweet comments on the video, which racked up 600,000 views in just two hours.