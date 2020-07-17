Gabrielle Union, 47, Stuns In Gorgeous Multi-Colored Dress While Dancing With Daughter Kaavia, 1

Gabrielle Union and her baby daughter Kaavia are the life of the party! The mother-daughter duo danced up a storm to Missy Elliott’s ‘Lose Control’.

Name a more iconic mother-daughter duo than Gabrielle Union, 47, and her daughter Kaavia James, 1! The Bring It On actress posted a cute clip of the pair dancing to Missy Elliott‘s hit “Lose Control” and baby Kaavia proved she already has great moves. “A little joy for the TL,” she captioned the clip, along with a series of baby emojis and dancing emojis.

Gabrielle donned a multi-colored black, white, pink and blue dress with shoulder cut-outs, and pulled her hair back into two tiny buns. Her mini-me danced around in a light blue jumpsuit, as she clapped her hands and moved her arms around rhythmically. When the music stopped, the proud mom said, “You rocked the house girl,” to which Kaavia adorably replied, “ok.”

“@kaaviajames IS THE PARTY,” actress Kerry Washington commented, while hundreds of other fans jumped into the comments section with heart emojis, including one follower who wrote, “look at her not knowing how to jump yet. this is so cute.” The former America’s Got Talent judge also shared an adorable video earlier in the week of her little one eating some breakfast.

The bonding video showed Kaavia chowing down on her favorite snack: Chex cereal. “You just wanna stay like this while we eat some Chex?” Gabrielle asked her daughter, who was cheek-to-cheek with her mama as she sat atop a spotless marble counter. “Thank you!” Gabrielle then exclaimed, as Kaavia sweetly said “Hi!” back. “Thank you. I think we all needed this on a Sunday,” the Nebraska native added as they continued their morning snuggle.

At one point, the baby — who turns 2 in November — even showed off her singing skills. “Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream…merrily, merrily, merrily, life is but a dream,” Gabrielle crooned to the baby, who recited back, “row, row, row.” Kaavia looked so much like her handsome dad, Dwyane Wade, 38, in the video!