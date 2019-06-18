Dwyane Wade Poses With His Mini-Me Daughter Kaavia, 7 Months, & Fans Can’t Handle The Cuteness

Dwyane Wade happily posed for an incredibly cute photo with his seven-month-old daughter Kaavia, which was posted to her Instagram page on June 18, and the caption for the snapshot was hilarious.

Dwyane Wade, 37, looked like a proud and loving daddy when he took the time to take a selfie with his too-cute-for-words seven-month-old daughter Kaavia on June 18 and fans can’t get over how sweet it is! In the photo, which was posted to an Instagram account Dwyane and Kaavia’s mom Gabrielle Union, 46, made for the tot, the professional basketball player is flaunting a big smile on his face as he holds his baby girl. Kaavia, who is wearing a yellow dress, has her hand under her dad’s chin, giving her own funny pose. The caption for the pic was meant to sound as if Kaavia was writing it herself and proved to be quite funny. “God bless his lil heart. Lower your voice he’s easily startled 😐👼🏾 #shadybaby,” the caption read.

Once the pic was posted, fans were quick to express their enthusiasm over the cuteness. “GOD that hand on the chin 😫😫💓💓,” one follower wrote. “He’s in trouble! She has him wrapped around her little finger.❤️❤️,” another wrote. “She has his heart for eternity. So cute,” a third follower commented. “She looks just like her dad. How beautiful. I see she loves touching his face. 😍 Too adorable,” a fourth follower observed.

Dwyane and Kaavia’s latest pic isn’t the first time the precious bundle of joy has gotten attention. In a pic Gabrielle posted from a family vacation on June 17, she also captured compliments for her reaching out for her dad’s face. In the pic, which was taken in Cannes, France, Dwyane, Gabrielle, Dwyane’s son Zion Wade, 12, and Kaavia all posed on a balcony with a gorgeous view of the water in the background.

We always love seeing little Kaavia grow up in various pics and videos her parents post, and can’t wait to see her in more throughout the summer!