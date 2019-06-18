Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter, Kaavia, 7 Mos., Is Too Cute In Family Vacation Photo

Gabrielle Union posted the sweetest pic from her family vacation, and her and Dwayne Wade’s baby girl, Kaavia, is almost too cute to handle. It’s seriously giving us all the feels.



Kaavia James Union Wade: cute baby, or cutest baby ever? That’s the question that comes to mind after seeing a new family vacation photo posted by the 7-month-old‘s mama, Gabrielle Union, on June 17. The Instagram pic, which you can see below, is downright adorable. Captioned “#WadeWorldTour2019 🇫🇷”, the pic shows Gabrielle and husband Dwyane Wade, 37, with baby Kaavia and Dwyane’s son, Zion Wade, 12. The family got some much needed R&R in Cannes, France, chilling on a balcony above a gorgeous beach. In the sweet pic, taken the day after Father’s Day, Zion is looking adoringly at his dad, while little Kaavia grabs his face. Dwyane and Gabrielle seem SO happy!

Gabrielle’s famous friends couldn’t agree with us more. They flocked to the comments to gush about the Bring It On actress, 46, and her lovely family. Fellow baller wife Ayesha Curry commented, simply, “Beautiful 😍”. Ma actress Octavia Spencer commented, “@gabunion you are stunning mama”. Agreed! Fashion designer Kimmora Lee Simmons said, “OK FAMILYYYY💕💕💕”. And Roc Nation Sports executive Shawn “Pecas” Costner wrote, “God Bless”. This is just a normal day for Gabrielle and Dwyane. Their followers can’t get enough of baby Kaavia and her chubby little cheeks! While the family didn’t go on vacation around Mother’s Day, but Gabrielle still shared a cute tribute to her family on social media.

The couple welcomed Kaavia via surrogate on November 12, 2018, and the photo she posted showed the exact moment they finally got to meet their little girl! In the pic, the doctor or nurse is holding up newborn Kaavia, who is still covered in amniotic fluid and has the umbilical cord attached. Dwyane’s response is to snap a pic, while Gabrielle is in total and utter shock! Aww.

By the way, Gabrielle looks insanely good in her new vacation pic. She’s glowing in her Redemption maxi dress and short haircut!