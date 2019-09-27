Gabrielle Union Dresses Daughter Kaavia, 11 Mos., In ‘Bring It On’ Uniform & Fans Freak

I said brr, the resemblance is uncanny in here! Gabrielle’s daughter, Kaavia, looked like a mini Clover in a cheer uniform inspired from her mom’s iconic movie, ‘Bring It On.’

There must be some Clovers in the atmosphere! Gabrielle Union, 46, passed on the spirit stick to her daughter Kaavia, 11 mos., by dressing up the infant in a cheerleading uniform nearly identical to the one the actress wore in the 2000 classic, Bring It On. The green, yellow and orange colors were all there, paying homage to the fictional East Compton high school, but the teeny uniform repped the Runza name instead. That’s a restaurant chain in Nebraska, which was welcoming Kaavia with open arms to her mom’s home state!

Gabrielle posed for photos with Kaavia in the cheerleading uniform, which she shared to her Instagram on Sept. 27. “Bring it!!!!! Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska 🏈👼🏾,” the actress wrote under Friday’s post. She and Kaavia touched down in Nebraska that same day, right before Gabrielle will cheer for the Nebraska Cornhuskers against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Lincoln on Sept. 28, which will be covered on ESPN’s College Gameday show!

Fans freaked out over the throwback, including major A-listers as well! “I love this ❤,” Shonda Rhimes gushed under the post, and Naomi Campbell left three hearts. Followers caught on to the movie reference right away, with comments like “Bring It On remake👀” and “This gave me “bring it on” vibes 😍💕 adorable!!”

Gabrielle plans to wear her own special uniform — the jersey of a Huskers player’s dad who sadly passed away in a car accident on Sept. 20. The actress had asked Twitter fans which Huskers jersey should she rep as the official celebrity guest picker on this Saturday’s episode of College GameDay. “@itsgabrielleu I’m a senior on the team. I tore my acl this year and awaiting a medical redshirt. My father was killed in a car accident last Friday. You’re more then welcome to wear my fathers [sic] jersey he wore during my games. It would be an honor,” Christian Gaylord tweeted on Sept. 26. Gabrielle immediately replied that she’d be “honored.”

This is an important mother-daughter bonding trip, since Gabrielle grew up in Omaha, Nebraska before moving to California at the age of eight! Fun getaways aside, Gabrielle is always with her daughter — she shared the most adorable video of Kaavia’s spooked reaction to Halloween-themed music playing outside their Los Angeles home on Sept. 13 (Friday the 13th)!