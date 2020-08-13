Larsa Pippen Is All Of Us As She Forgets To Remove Store Tags On New Dress For Night Out

Larsa Pippen was the definition of relatable during a night out in Beverly Hills where she wore a sparkling dress inspired by the band Kiss and forgot to remove the tags! Check out the pics here!

We’ve all been there — you’re totally feeling your look during a night out when someone, usually your BFF, points out that there’s something amiss about your outfit. In Larsa Pippen‘s case, her fashion faux pas came in the form of forgetting to take off the tag to her sheer, sparkling dress! The stunning former Real Housewives of Miami star, 46, was seen strutting her stuff in Beverly Hills on August 12 wearing the mini-dress inspired by the ’70s rock band Kiss!

The Philipp Plein mini-dress accentuated Larsa’s figure effortlessly. Although, when Larsa gave photographers an over-the-shoulder look, the rouge tag could just be glimpsed beneath her frock! Larsa paired the look with a black leotard, and the mother-of-four looked like the absolute picture of confidence hitting the Beverly Hills pavement and meeting up with pals Sheeraz Hasan, 46, and Michelle Pooch, 39, for dinner at Italian eatery Il Pastaio.

Prior to her small mishap being caught by the cameras, Larsa was completely into her look and showed it off for her two million Instagram followers to check out! In the Instagram clip, Larsa took a stunning mirror selfie, posing up for the camera with music (“Twist & Turn” by Popcaan) playing in the background to set the mood. “Might be late but always on time,” she captioned the footage.

Although Larsa forgot to take off her tag during her night out, there could very well be a good reason why! Maybe Larsa was trying out the look before returning it, or had yet to decide if the Kiss-inspired ensemble was one she would want to keep for a future night out. Regardless of the reasoning, we totally feel Larsa, who carried the look with complete confidence and was wholly unbothered by the sight of the tag!

The gorgeous TV personality is always showing off some of her very best looks on the ‘Gram, and has been dubbed our quarantine bikini queen on more than one occasion! Despite this slight mishap, fans know Larsa has a confidence all her own when it comes to fashion. We cannot wait to see more looks she works in the future!