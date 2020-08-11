Larsa Pippen Rocks Sweats On Lunch Date With Daughter & 38 More Times Celebs Rocked The Casual Look

Larsa Pippen is embracing this season’s hottest trend – sweatpants & she managed to make them look sexy when she was out to eat with her daughter on Aug. 10!

If there’s one look that the celebrities are loving this season it is without a doubt sweatpants and Larsa Pippen, 46, is the latest star to try out the look. The mother-of-four was out for lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on August 10, with her daughter Sophia, 12, when she rocked a pair of oversized white sweats. Larsa threw on the baggy white sweatpants which were high-waisted with an elastic band cinching in her tiny waist. She styled the pants with a baggy vintage black ACDC T-shirt tucked in, letting one side of the shirt hang off her shoulders, revealing her bright blue bra underneath. She accessorized her look with a black baseball cap and a pair of chunky white sneakers.

Ever since quarantine started a few months ago, the celeb set has been flocking to sweatpants and joggers, considering they’re super comfortable. However, we’ve really enjoyed seeing how the stars style the casual pants, and everyone from Larsa to Jennifer Lopez has managed to make sweats look sexy. J-Lo, 52, knocked out two trends at once when she was out in NYC on August 9 wearing a matching tie-dye sweatsuit. She threw on a bright colored Polo Ralph Lauren Tie-Dye French Terry Hoodie with the matching Polo Ralph Lauren Tie-Dye French Terry Joggers and accessorized with a pair of For Art’s Sake Alien Rose Sunglasses and white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.

Some of our other fave celebs who have been rocking sweats include Sofia Richie, 21, who was out in Malibu on July 25 when she rocked a pair of fitted powder blue Free City Super Fluff Sweatpants with a black Chrome Hearts Logo Tank. From Larsa to Hailey Baldwin and Vanessa Hudgens, there have been so many stars making sweatpants look sexy and you can see all of their outfits when you click through the gallery above!