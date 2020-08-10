Kylie Jenner Squashes Rumored Kim Kardashian Rivalry Once & For All: ‘We’re More Powerful Together’
Kylie Jenner admitted that although she and older sister Kim Kardashian keep their cosmetics businesses ‘separate’ they still ‘come together when they need advice’
Kylie Jenner, 23, did nothing but praise her older sister Kim Kardashian, 39, and her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, when she spoke about how they help each other when it comes to their businesses in a new interview, squashing any speculation that there may be a rivalry going on between the two successful sisters. The Kylie Cosmetics creator spoke highly of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the Quibi premiere episode of About Face, which you can see above. “All Kim’s brands are amazing,” she told Rosie Huntington-Whiteley after she was asked what she’s learned from Kim’s beauty business on the show.
“She’ll use mine, I use hers, but how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice” she further explained. The siblings hinted that things between them were just fine when they collaborated on a KKW fragrance together this year. “There’s nothing better than working with your family,” Kylie said about the experience. “We all understand that we’re more powerful together, when we’re a team.”