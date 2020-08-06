Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie + 8 MORE Reality Stars Going Bare-Faced Online

JWoww, Kim Kardashian, Kandi Burruss, Brielle Biermann, Francesa Farago and more reality television queens have all bared their natural, beautiful faces to fans — see the photos!

Nothing is filtered in reality television. So, it’s no surprise that these reality TV darlings — Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Kailyn Lowry, Francesa Farago and Brielle Biermann — have also shown their unfiltered faces to fans! We’ve compiled these queens’ best makeup-free moments on the ‘gram, which you can check out below.

There’s many reasons to go makeup-free. Some of these stars were enjoying the outdoors, while others didn’t want to distract from their fab eyelash extensions. Sometimes, an explanation is simply not needed — at the end of the day, the decision to not wear makeup really is seriously irrelevant. Now, check out what each celebrity had to say about her makeup-free selfie!

JENNI “JWOWW” FARLEY

JWoww looked rejuvenated and fresh in this selfie taken at home, which the mother of two posted to Instagram in July of 2020. The Jersey Shore star clearly doesn’t have to worry about her skin, and was instead more preoccupied over the fact that it was the end of the month! We wouldn’t be paying attention to cosmetics, either, with those nonexistent pores.

SNOOKI

We of course had to bring JWoww’s Jersey Shore bestie, Snooki, into this roundup! In July of 2020, the MTV icon shared this fresh-faced selfie taken after going on a “morning run” with her “baby,” her one-year-old son Angelo James LaValle. While a sweaty run had no effect on Snooki’s beauty, she unfortunately had her pants “on backwards” for the entirety of her morning exercise.

KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim’s natural face already looked contoured in this photo that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared in Feb. 2020! She took the snapshot amid a dune buggy ride with her and Kanye West’s son, Saint West, in Wyoming (Kanye owns a ranch near the town of Cody). Even the empress of the KKW Beauty empire needs to take a break from beauty products here and there.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Speaking of the Kardashians, we can’t forget the queen of everything natural in the family: Kourtney! The Poosh blogger gave a closeup look at her flawless complexion, no doubt a reward for her refusal to indulge in sweets and processed foods. The gorgeous selfie was snapped right before Christmas Eve in 2019.

KANDI BURRUSS

Kandi hopped on the #NoMakeup challenge bandwagon in April of 2020! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star called out her co-stars for apparently doing the challenge with “lash extensions, fillers & filters,” while she proudly owned up to her “dark circles, no makeup, no lashes, hair ain’t done, nails f*cked up” vibe. Kandi manages to always look stunning regardless!

EVA MARCILLE

Eva is another star from The Real Housewives of Atlanta who has proudly showed off her au naturel face! The actress and model shared the above selfie in July of 2020, writing, “Who needs make up when your lashes are right.” Truer words have never been said.

KAILYN LOWRY

Kailyn shared this selfie in August of 2020, just days after welcoming her fourth baby! Understandably, the Teen Mom 2 star wasn’t rocking makeup right after leaving the delivery room. Instead, she happily sipped on a smoothie containing a secret ingredient: her placenta (maybe that’s the secret to clear skin).

FRANCESA FARAGO

Francesca is Too Hot To Handle even without a full beat. The Netflix star revealed her favorite products from Veriphy Skincare, which she swore were the “KEY” to her “clear skin.” Best of all, the skincare line uses PhytoSpherix, which Francesca explained is a “100% plant-based glycogen.”

BRIELLE BIERMANN

Brielle snapped this mirror selfie, shared in May of 2020, with “no hair extensions” nor makeup. The Don’t Be Tardy star is known for her signature pout and glam looks, but every reality TV star needs her break from the limelight (and their vanity table lights).