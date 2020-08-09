Ayesha Curry Scores A Big Kiss From Husband Steph During Their Romantic Outing

Can you say couple goals? Ayesha Curry posted the most darling photo of her husband, Steph Curry, giving her a gigantic kiss on the cheek, and it’s making their fans feel all warm and fuzzy.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry are so lucky in love! The self-described “crazy kids” have been married for nine years, and they’re still just as head over heels for each other as they were on day one. The Food Network personality, 31, posted a positively adorable photo to Instagram on August 9 that showed her adoring husband, 32, giving her a huge kiss on the cheek.

She captioned the sweet pic, “Just 2 crazy kids trying to figure it out… at least that’s what we tell ourselves!”, adding a black heart emoji to the end. The giant grin on her face is just infectious. Her fans and friends were loving the couple’s PDA. “It’s working,” rapper Devontée commented. “Power couple goals,” wrote one supportive fan. Others gushed about Ayesha’s cute outfit, a belted mini dress and heeled Doc Martens.

Ayesha and Steph are total couple goals. They’re always sharing their romantic escapades on Instagram. At the end of July, the twosome took a breather from quarantine to relax by the sea together, and took the most romantic photo (thanks, self-timer) of their makeout sesh. “So grateful for every day God gifts us,” Ayesha captioned it.

Days earlier, Ayesha shared photos of their paddleboarding adventure, and got clever with her cute caption: “Tried SUP last weekend. So serene and perfect for clearing the mind. I had ‘Oceans’ playing and we were able to just be. We love the bay. I love my bay be.” Aww!