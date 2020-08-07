Quavo Gets His Mother Edna Two $20K Birkin Bags & A Video Call From Kris Jenner For Her Birthday

Quavo went above and beyond for his mother Edna when he gifted her with a bunch of expensive items and a video call from the world’s most famous momager!

What a lucky lady! Quavo, 29, pulled out all the stops for his gorgeous mother Edna during an absolutely glitzy birthday celebration on Thursday, August 6. The Migos rapper posted a bunch of Instagram videos from the night that was that included him getting her not one, but two Hermes Birkin bags (one pink, one blue) that start at a whopping $20K! But wait, he wasn’t done just yet. Quavo also gifted her with a ridiculously extravagant cake from the luxury brand which cost, according to him, $50K!

Ring ring! Her evening was made that much more special when she received a personalized video call from the one and only Kris Jenner. “Happy birthday, Mama Huncho!”, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in the clip. “I hope you have a magical day, and wishing you lots of love and blessings. Happy birthday, Edna.”

And yes, Edna did dress to impress at her celebration in a stunning orange ensemble with a pair of fierce heels. It was labels all the way as she also sported a Gucci face mask! Werk! Quavo posted a bunch of Instagram stories from her special day that also included a lot of delicious food, bottle service, and balloons galore.

Quavo isn’t the only member of Migos who enjoy the lavish way of living. Offset, 28, and his wife Cardi B, 27, often dress their adorable daughter Kulture, 2, up in the most adorable yet pricey outfits which she makes no apologies for.

Other celeb kids who have been treated to the finer things in life during their short time on earth include Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s eldest child North West, 7. The fashion superstar on the rise was seen out with her own $10K Birkin bag in December 2019 while attending her father’s opera Mary.