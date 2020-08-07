Kourtney Kardashian Shows More Love To Ex Scott Disick On Instagram After Calling Him ‘Husband’

Kourtney Kardashian gave her ex, Scott Disick’s, latest Instagram post a double tap and ‘liked’ it! Her most recent display of affection for her former partner comes just less than a week after her caption about her ‘husband.’

Fans have a lot of questions about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s current relationship status after a few Instagram posts and comments. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, recently liked her ex’s, 37, snap from August 5, featured him taking a boat out onto the water. While the image, which the father-of-three aptly captioned “boat life,” garnered well over 265,000 ‘likes,’ one of those double taps belonged to his former partner, and mother of his three children, Kourtney!

This latest display of affection for her ex comes just days after Kourtney took to her own Instagram and posted a photo featuring her BFF, TikTok star Addison Rae. In the snap, the two women were giggling and rocking floral bandanas, but fans were far more interested in the cryptic caption that Kourtney wrote. “My husband’s girlfriend and I exchanging stories,” Kourt penned alongside the image.

Naturally, fans were so perplexed by what the message meant, and some even took to the comment section of the July 31 pic to share their confusion. “Your husband’s [SIC] girlfriend what,” one of Kourtney’s Instagram followers wrote. “Whattttt husbands girlfriend,” another fan added. Clearly, there was a lot to unpack in this simple, innocent image.

Fortunately, a source close to Kourtney was able to dispel any doubt that fans had about Kourtney and Scott’s relationship. “Scott and Kourtney are really close but there’s nothing there besides them being co-parents and best friends,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Scott will always love her and she’ll always have a place for him, but there’s no way these two would ever get married. It was just a joke.”

Despite the reassurance that she and Scott are not an item, Kourtney has been spending a lot of time with ex for the sake of her family. The two were spotted out in Malibu with their children and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s youngsters enjoying a family getaway amid Kanye’s recent Twitter statements. Scott proved his “fun uncle” status with the kiddos and he and Kourtney got along perfectly!

But don’t count on the two to rekindle their romance. They’re far more focused on co-parenting their three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. At any rate, Kourtney is really enjoying her time as a single lady, our source reiterated. “She’s telling friends she’s actually happy being single right now and just seeing where it takes her. She seems open to anything with anyone right now.”