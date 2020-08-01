Exclusive
Kourtney Kardashian: Her True Feelings For Scott Disick After Calling Him Her ‘Husband’

Kourtney Kardashian has been spending her summer as a single lady but she ‘will always have a place’ for her ex and father of her children, Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, got her fans’ attention when she seemed to jokingly call ex Scott Disick, 37, her “husband” in one of her latest pics with TikTok star Addison Rae, 19, but it turns out it was nothing more than a fun caption. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is enjoying being single and has no plans to marry the father of her kids anytime soon. “Scott & Kourtney are really close but there’s nothing there besides them being co-parents and best friends,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Scott will always love her and she’ll always have a place for him, but there’s no way these two would ever get married. It was just a joke.”

The source also explained that Kourtney is embracing her time with Addison. “She’s been spending a ton of her free time with Addison Rae lately and really enjoys her company,” the source said. “She thinks she’s a really cool, fun girl. She’s telling friends she’s actually happy being single right now and just seeing where it takes her. She seems open to anything with anyone right now.”

My husband’s girlfriend and I exchanging stories.

Although Kourtney is content with being single, her recent outings with Scott have brought on speculation that the two may be romantically involved once again and from the closeness they clearly share, we can understand why! The former lovebirds, who broke up in 2015 after being together for nine years, went on a family trip to Utah in May, just days before Scott and Sofia Richie, 21, called it quits. They also went shopping in Malibu together during a recent outing on July 31.
Kourtney and Scott’s bond as co-parents seems to be a major factor in their friendship. They often choose to spend fun times with sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8, as a group instead of separately and it adds to the family dynamic even though there’s no romance going on. Scott shared the cutest snapshot with Penelope while hanging out on a Malibu beach on July 31, and it proved he loves being a dad whether he’s in a relationship or not.
It’s wonderful to see Kourtney and Scott staying friends and keeping close for the sake of their kids. We hope to see more of their memorable moments in the near future.