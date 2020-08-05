Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over Her ‘Family’-Like Friendship With Beyonce: We ‘Talk All The Time’

Megan Thee Stallion has a tight knit relationship with none other than Beyonce, especially after the two joined forces on Meg’s ‘Savage’ remix! Now, she’s opening up about their friendship in a new interview!

To be part of Beyonce‘s inner circle is a coveted position — one that Megan Thee Stallion proudly holds. The “Money Good” rapper, 25, took fans inside her close relationship with Bey in Variety‘s annual “Power of Young Hollywood” issue, published on August 5. Megan is one of three young stars, including Maluma and Shira Haas, featured on the 2020 cover.

“In the first five minutes of the conversation, I felt like I’ve been knowing her all my life,” Megan told Variety in her cover interview. The rapper first crossed paths with Beyonce and husband Jay-Z’s at the couple’s New Year’s Eve party. Megan went on to explain that Beyonce “treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time,” she said.

Beyonce and Megan recently collaborated on Meg’s chart-topping hit, “Savage.” Bey recently sent Megan a gorgeous bouquet of flowers after she was injured in a shooting incident in LA on July 12. Megan was riding in a black SUV with fellow rapper Tory Lanez last month when she suffered gunshot wounds to her foot. It’s unclear what caused the shooting incident, though, Megan was seen exiting the vehicle with a bloody foot, as illustrated in video footage from the scene. After police stopped the vehicle, the Canadian rapper, 27 [Tory], was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, which was found in the vehicle.

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan’s other ally, Nicki Minaj sang her praises. The two collaborated on the remix for Meg’s “Hot Girl Summer.”

“One of my favorite things about Meg is her desire to further her education,” Nicki said, explaining, “It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time.” The expectant mom noted that “women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal oriented, bettering ourselves and being independent. Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time,” she added.