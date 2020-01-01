Blue Ivy Celebrates NYE With Mom Beyonce & Megan Thee Stallion & Fans Thinks She’s So Pretty

Blue Ivy Carter couldn’t have looked cuter posing with her mom, Beyonce, and music phenomenon Megan Thee Stallion in two pictures before the trio celebrated the beginning of 2020 together!

Blue Ivy Carter, 7, looks so grown up in what might be the first iconic image of 2020! The daughter of Beyonce, 38, and Jay-Z, 50, couldn’t have looked cuter when she posed for a series of photo booth snaps with her mom and Megan Thee Stallion, 24. In the black and white photos, the trio cuddled up and made a series of fun faces for the camera. The first photo featured Beyonce making a kissing face at the lens, while Megan smiled widely and Blue showed off her missing baby teeth! The second snap showed the “Single Ladies” singer giving a wink to the camera as Megan stuck her tongue out and Blue flaunted her gorgeous hair.

Naturally, fans were all about the images and simply couldn’t get over just how cute Blue looked in the pics, which you can see here! “Omg I love blue hair 💗💗💗…looking like her mother,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the pics. Another chimed in to say that Blue was just “so pretty.” One admirer even said, “Blue ivy is such a queeeeeen!” Naturally, with a mom like Beyonce and pal like Megan, of course she is!

But Blue is quickly turning into a pint-sized celebrity in her own right! She is clearly growing up to be just like her mom in every sense of the word, even in her fashion choices. But beyond her style, Blue has been showing off her own talent for music, too. Blue is actually credited as a writer and vocalist on the song “Brown Skin Girl” from Beyonce’s 2019 summer album The Lion King: The Gift and was featured in a recording session crooning through the lyrics just like her mom!

Blue is growing up right before fans’ eyes and they cannot get over how mature she is becoming! The seven-year-old has continued to show her flair for fashion and style and her love of music. We cannot wait to see what she does in 2020 and how she takes on the next decade!